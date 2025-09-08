Tunde Ednut needs a rebrand: here’s how he can do it

By Kehinde Ajose

When you’re too big for your old shoes, it’s time for a fresh pair. Here’s why Tunde Ednut needs a new fit , and how to make it iconic.

Tunde Ednut has earned his place as one of Nigeria’s most influential digital personalities. His Instagram page attracts millions with its mix of viral content, celebrity updates, and social commentary. Yet, beneath the dominance lies a pressing truth: his current brand model is not sustainable.

Repeated account suspensions and rising competition from structured platforms like BellaNaija, Instablog, and Pulse signal the need for urgent reinvention. If Tunde intends to remain relevant and expand his influence, a strategic rebrand is no longer optional ,it is essential.

Why Tunde Ednut Matters

Before becoming a social media giant, Tunde dabbled in music and comedy. While those careers didn’t scale, his pivot to digital content creation turned him into one of the most followed Nigerians on Instagram. Today, his platform is not just a page , it is a powerful amplifier of celebrity culture, trends, and entertainment news.

Even after multiple bans, celebrities like Davido, Tiwa Savage, and Don Jazzy have supported his return, proving his unmatched cultural relevance. That influence, however, needs structure if it is to thrive in the long term.

Diversify Beyond Instagram

Tunde’s overreliance on Instagram leaves his brand exposed. A single suspension can erase years of effort. Expanding into YouTube, TikTok, X (Twitter), or even developing his own app or website would secure his influence across multiple touchpoints. Diversification is the antidote to digital vulnerability.

Build a Business Structure

Unlike established competitors, Tunde’s platform still functions like a one-man hustle. Scaling requires structure — corporate policies, editorial systems, and a clear revenue model. A structured media company would not only attract advertisers but also position him for bigger opportunities.

From Blogger to Media CEO

Right now, Tunde is branded as a celebrity blogger. But the opportunity before him is to evolve into the CEO of an African media powerhouse. With his audience reach, he could transition from personality-driven content into a respected digital media brand with continental impact.

Grow a Team, Gain Credibility

To achieve this, he needs a professional team — editors, writers, strategists, and video creators. Consistency and quality thrive in teamwork, not solo efforts. Just as importantly, Tunde must embrace neutrality. Media credibility depends on balance, not bias.

Monetize Strategically

Giveaways and one-off ads have kept his page buzzing, but they are not long-term solutions. The future lies in subscriptions, brand partnerships, exclusive interviews, live events, and digital products. These streams create financial resilience beyond fleeting trends.

Why Rebranding Is Urgent

The media space is evolving. Younger creators are innovating, established platforms are scaling, and audiences are demanding more sophistication. Without a rebrand, Tunde risks being edged out by competitors better prepared for the future.

The encouraging news is that he already has the influence, the loyalty, and the visibility. What remains is the strategic shift from a celebrity blogger into a structured media entrepreneur , one whose brand can outlive platforms, trends, and even personalities. Because when the old shoes no longer fit, the smartest move isn’t to patch them up ,it’s to step boldly into a new pair.

A Lesson for Others

Tunde’s journey is a reminder to every influencer, creator, and entrepreneur: visibility without structure is a fragile empire. The spotlight may win you attention, but only systems, credibility, and strategy guarantee longevity. The future belongs to those who build beyond personality and transform influence into institutions.