Top 5 countries with most asylum seekers in Canada

Canada continues to see a significant influx of asylum seekers in 2025, with new data from the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada (IRB) revealing the countries contributing the highest number of claims.

According to the Claims by Country of Alleged Persecution – January to June 2025 report, Canada had 287,786 pending asylum claims by the end of June.

The top five countries together account for a substantial portion of that number, reflecting ongoing geopolitical, social, and economic pressures driving migration worldwide.

Top 5 Countries With the Most Pending Asylum Claims

1. India

India leads by a wide margin, with over 41,000 pending claims, highlighting a steady rise in asylum seekers from the country. Experts link this trend to issues such as political tensions, religious persecution allegations, and socio-economic migration motives.

2. Haiti

Haiti remains one of the most consistent sources of refugee claims in Canada. With 26,379 pending cases, the Caribbean nation’s numbers reflect its ongoing struggles with political instability, gang violence, and economic collapse.

3. Mexico

Mexico is third, with nearly 25,000 pending claims. While Canada lifted its visa requirement for Mexican nationals in 2016 (later re-imposed certain restrictions in 2024), the flow of claimants continues, largely driven by cartel violence and human rights concerns.

4. Nigeria

Nigeria is fourth with 21,125 pending asylum claims, a figure that underscores the country’s persistent security challenges, including terrorism, kidnappings, and communal clashes.

5. Bangladesh

Bangladesh rounds out the top five with 19,559 pending claims, many of which are linked to political persecution, minority rights issues, and economic migration pressures.

