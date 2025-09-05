Tinubu, Sultan, envoys, others to grace Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Centre commissioning in Guzape

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to lead other notable Nigerian and foreign leaders, including members of the diplomatic corps for the official commissioning of the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society of Nigeria (AIS) Islamic Centre, located in the Guzape District of Abuja, FCT.

As part of measures to ensure the success of the commissioning, the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society has set up a multi-layer committee, comprising seasoned administrators, Muslim scholars and other experts.

The National Chief Imam of the organization, Sheik Fuad Adeyemi, said that the history of the Al-Habibiyyah mosque and complex in Guzape, Abuja was a testament to what individuals and collective efforts can achieve.

He recalled that the Al-Habibiyya started 6 January 2003 and the organisation moved to the site in October 2010, the first Jumuah service/prayer was observed in December 2010 in Guzape.

Also speaking at the meeting, pioneer president of the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, Ambassador Ridwan Adebayo Mustapha, said that the development of the mosque indicates that it a project of Allah as members on their own may not have been able to shoulder the huge resources needed to finance the project.

The co-chairmen of the commissioning planning committee, Alhaji Farouk Suleiman Farsman and Alhaji Suleiman Baba-Ali, assured of the committee’s commitment to ensure a befitting commissioning ceremony that reflects the sanctity of the Mosque, the vision of the centre and the value of Al-Habibiyyah as an institution of faith and service.

While the main reasons for establishing the society was to teach Muslims how to read Qur’an within the shortest periods of about three to four months, the Al-Habibiyya also has strings of programmes including the Ramadan Food Bank, Waqf Foundation, Zakat disbursement and others.

The Al-Habibiyyah has also been at the forefront of empowering orphans and widows, engaged in education extension and trainings of imams on empowerment and anti-corruption efforts.

The Al-Habibiyyah is also maintaining and strengthening collaboration with Muslim associations as well as local and international organisations committed to the wellbeing of Muslims and all Nigerians.

The coming formal commissioning is equally expected to be attended by the Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, as well as religious and traditional leaders across the country.