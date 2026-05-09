True Muslims should be agent of peace, reconciliation – Sultan

Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III

-as Badmus marks 80th birthday with inauguration of ultra-modern mosque

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The President, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Sa’ad Abubakar has disclosed that a true Muslim, rather disrupt peace would be a peace builder as result of the teachings of Islam.

Speaking at the commissioning and handing over of an ultra-modern mosque build to celebrate Asiwaju Khamis Badmus 80th birthday in Osogbo on Friday, he said true understanding of Islamic religion help to build a discipline and enlightened Muslim, who turned intolerance into friendship and hostility into lov.

The Sultan, who was represented by the President of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria(MUSWEN), Alhaji Rasak Oladejo, said the essence of mosque is beyond just the observance of five daily prayers.

“Let me give my Muslim brothers and sisters some advice. Let us make efforts to understand our religion properly. True religious understanding should produce disciplined, compassionate and enlightened Muslims who build peace and not destroy it. Religion should transform us inwardly, turning intolerance into friendship, hostility into love and conflict into collaboration. In essence, we become agents of peace and reconciliation”, he said.

Also, the National Missioner of Ansar-u-Deen Society, Sheik Abdulrahman Ahmad, while commending Badmus for the edifice, noted a mosque should not be reduced to just observance of five daily prayers, saying it is the nucleus of the Muslim society, where social, economic and political conflict are resolved for the progress of the society.

“The Mosque of Qubah, in the city of Madinah in 622 CE, the purpose was not for Salat alone. That Mosque was designed to serve Islam by accommodating such necessary institutions as School, Library, Treasury, Information Centre, Court of law, Mini Parliament and even Hospital. In a nutshell, going by its original design, the Mosque should be the social symbol of Muslim development theoretically and practically, on the platform of unity.

“Unfortunately, however, because of Muslims’ diversionary penchant for accumulating material wealth, the Mosque gradually declined to the level of a place of worship alone. And that is the real cause of the backwardness or even, retardation, in which the global Muslim Ummah is entangled today. Hence, the Ummah must ensure that the mosque serve its original purpose”, he said.

Also, the Grand Mufti of Ilorin Emirate, Sheikh Sulaiman Faruq stressed the need to contribute to the course of Allah, especially building of mosque, saying the wealth of every individual is God’s way of entrusting the care of the less privileged to those with enormous wealth.

Speaking on behalf of his father, Dr. Olalekan Badmus, the Executive Director, Marine and Operations, NPA, said the mosque is their father’s way of contributing the course of Islam

“Building this ultramodern modern mosque is a way to give gratitude to Almighty Allah, who has sustained him thus far in the journey of his life. We have learnt a lot from him, his unwavering passion for Allah and his work has shaped many lives and restore hope for many of us”, he added.

The event was attended by Islamic leaders from the southwest as well as captain of industries and traditional rulers including, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdulrosheed Olabomi, former Osun Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Yusuf Alli, SAN, Professor Labour Popoola, Justice Moshood Ajeigbe, rtd, Chief Imams of Osogbo, Ilesa, Iwo, Lagos, Ogbomoso among others.