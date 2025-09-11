TheRalph opens up on music journey, inspiration and lifestyle

For Port Harcourt-born rapper Raphael Stephen, better known as TheRalph, music has never been just sound—it has been his refuge, his voice, and his journey.

“Ralph has always been my nickname,” he told Vanguard Entertainment. “But when I started taking music seriously, I didn’t just want to be one of the many Ralphs out there. I wanted to stand out, so I became TheRalph.”

His love for hip-hop dates back to his high school days, where he drew inspiration from rap icons like J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Wayne. Before long, he had carved a reputation as one of the most gifted freestyle rappers among his peers.

“I remember in school, anytime there was a freestyle session, people would call me in,” he recalled with a laugh. “That’s where I first felt like I belonged, like music was the place I could fully be myself.”

Though born in Port Harcourt, TheRalph spent part of his childhood in Bayelsa before moving to the United States at the age of 12—a relocation he says shaped both his personal and artistic identity.

“Moving to America at that age was tough. You’re trying to fit in, trying to find yourself, but music was always the thing that grounded me. No matter what city I was in, I could always go back to writing and rapping.”

His latest project, High Tides, now streaming on all major platforms, captures one of the most transformative seasons of his life. The songs, he revealed, were born from struggle.

“There was a time I was going through what I call a drought—financially, mentally, and even spiritually,” he said. “When I started writing songs like Eye for an Eye and Fire Fighter, it was really therapy for me. Music gave me strength when I felt like I had nothing left.”

That drought eventually gave way to abundance. TheRalph landed a six-figure job as a substation electrician with energy giant Exelon, welcomed his first child, and bought a home for his family—all within the same season.

“It felt like everything I had prayed for was finally happening,” he said with emotion. “That’s why I called the project High Tides. It symbolized abundance after years of dryness. The blessings just kept flowing—my job, my son, my wife, our home. Everything aligned.”

Still, despite his thriving career and family life, TheRalph insists music remains his heartbeat.

“Music is not something I do just for fun—it’s part of my DNA,” he said firmly. “Even while working and taking care of my family, I’m always writing, always recording. Another project is already in the works, and I can promise my fans that more is coming very soon.”

From Port Harcourt to Bayelsa, from high school freestyle battles in the U.S. to streaming platforms worldwide, TheRalph’s story is one of resilience, faith, and evolution. And if High Tides is anything to go by, his waves are only just beginning.