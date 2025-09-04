Support any APC candidate – Babayemi charges party members, supporters

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

ILE-IFE – A governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Mr. Dotun Babayemi, on Thursday, tasked members of the party, as well as his supporters to back any person who emerged as the party’s governorship candidate for next year’s election.

Babayemi spoke during his tour of Okerewe ward II in Ife-East local government area of the state on Thursday, as part of his consultation across the 332 wards in the state.

While noting that twelve aspirants have shown interest in the party governorship ticket, he said all of them would provide better quality governance than the present administration in the state.

“I am here on behalf of the twelve aspirants of the APC. We are one. Our intention is to ensure that our party wins the 2026 governorship election in Osun. Our leaders will decide on who to represent the party and all of us will support whoever they pick.

“In Osun, there’s no race, we are one big family. In our party,APC, the party is a party of progress, a party of structure. There are 12 of us who have come out, and every single ward that I’ve gone to, I’ve informed our party members.

“We are not campaigning. All I’m doing is attending ward meetings that are of our party members and what we are doing is, we’re informing them that we stand as one, we are united in being able to take the benefits of the policies; economic and socioeconomic policies, take it down from the federal level.

“The 12 of us that we are aspiring and we know that coming out of our primaries,will be a candidate, that will be able to translate the advantages of the Renewed Hope Agenda to the people of Osun at the grassroots,” Babayemi said.

While encouraging farmers in the state to continue to support the administration of President Bola Tinubu, he said farmers have just started benefitting from the reform of the administration, saying more batter days await them.