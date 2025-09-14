Step-by-step guide for candidates to validate email for customs recruitment CBT

Customs officers

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has instructed all shortlisted applicants in its ongoing recruitment exercise to validate their email addresses on their profiles.

The directive was issued on Saturday via the Service’s official X (formerly Twitter) page.

Dear Applicant,



To check your status and validate your email address, kindly visit



*https://t.co/2HGlxBHixa*



Log in using the NIN you provided during registration.



Please note that, henceforth, email will serve as the ONLY official channel of communication with the Service. pic.twitter.com/hyXhb7uZz8 — NIGERIA CUSTOMS (@CustomsNG) September 13, 2025

According to the announcement, applicants who have successfully advanced to the next phase must strictly follow the provided instructions.

The statement read, “Henceforth, the Service will only communicate with shortlisted applicants strictly through their registered email addresses. No communication will be conducted through unofficial platforms or social media pages.”

It further noted that some candidates had reported issues receiving official communication and advised all shortlisted applicants to log in to the Recruitment Portal via [http://updates.customs.gov.ng], using the NIN they registered with, to confirm and update their email addresses where necessary.

The NCS added that the CBT date will be communicated via email, and only applicants with verified email addresses will receive test instructions, pre-test access links, and login credentials.

Candidates who fail to update their emails risk missing crucial information needed to participate in the exercise.

Vanguard News