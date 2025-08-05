Nigeria Customs launches service reputation management guide

Adeniyi

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has unveiled its Service Reputation Management Guide.

The handbook was unveiled by the NCS’s Comptroller-General (C-G), Adewale Adeniyi, on Tuesday at the service’s headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the C-G said the objective of the handbook was to ensure customs officers have a clear understanding of their roles and responsibilities.

Adeniyi explained that the handbook would provide a practical guide to help officers understand how to conduct themselves professionally and uphold the highest ethical standards.

“It is an opportunity for every Customs officer to be a part of the project to rewrite the history of Customs.

“We want to launch a new phase of Customs. We want to go beyond our traditional mandate,” he said.

He said the service had surpassed its revenue generation targets in past years and was making strides in combating illicit trade.

“In 2023, we recorded a 70 per cent increase. In 2024, we recorded a 92% increase in our revenue.

“We are making spectacular seizures in making Nigeria safer, but most importantly, we are also taking our responsibility in the trade facilitation ecosystem.

“Nothing gladdens me more than the fact that the whole world is taking note of the advances that we are making, the impact that the trade facilitation initiatives are making in the system,” he said.

According to him, NCS personnel must reposition themselves to be seen as a trusted, respected, and responsive government agency.

He stated that the World Customs Organisation (WCO) requires customs organisations to implement measures ensuring transparency, integrity, efficiency, and inclusivity in their operations.

“WCO advocates that we must put in place all those developmental models.

“Some of them include giving women the opportunity to be part of an organisation and to take leadership positions, and that is what we have been doing.

“Very recently, we launched the Corporate Social Responsibility programme to show Nigerians that we are indeed alive to our responsibilities, especially in the areas where we perform our operations.

“We therefore decided to identify critical areas of President Bola Tinubu’s social investment agenda.

“We identified some key pillars, education, health, creative economy, access to water, and made investments in these areas to show our responsibility that we do care,” he said.

Adeniyi stated that the unveiling of the reputation guide was aimed at helping NCS officers understand their responsibility to maintain a good reputation.

He added that the guide was designed to ensure that the NCS built a strong reputation and served as a practical manual on the expectations required of them.

Adeniyi thanked President Tinubu for extending his tenure, describing it as a motivation and inspiration to do more.

On his part, Isah Umar, Assistant Comptroller of Customs in charge of the headquarters, described the unveiling of the guide as timely and aligned with the WCO’s core theme of integrity.

Represented by the Comptroller, Special Duties, H.H. Hadison, he noted that the guide illustrated the unwavering dedication of the C-G to promote professionalism, transparency, and accountability within the service.

Earlier, Dr Ike Neliaku, the President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), commended the NCS for institutionalising reputation management within the agency.

Represented by his Vice, Prof. Emmanuel Dandaura, he expressed confidence that the handbook would better equip Customs personnel to represent the service with a strong sense of responsibility and professionalism.

Vanguard News