Stakeholders urge support for creativity at Edo Talent Hunt unveiling

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – STAKEHOLDERS including politicians, entertainment gurus and investors in the private sector have called for support for young people in Edo State who are creative in entertainment and other endeavours.

This was the position of many present at the official unveiling of the Edo Talent Hunt which was held at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The talent hunt is an opportunity for young people in the state to display their talents in various creative and entertainment endeavours.

Speaking at the event, the founder of the Edo Talent Hunt, Mrs. Esther Edokpayi Ebagua, said the platform is designed to discover, develop and showcase the rich cultural heritage and immense talent of people in Edo State, the South -South region and Nigeria in general.

She said the platform is in addition to discovering and nurturing emerging talents to promote cultural preservation and community empowerment and provide a stage for talented individuals to showcase their skills and that participants are expected from the 18 local government areas of the state.

She said ‘The unknown talents today in this region will become the celebrities of tomorrow and we need the help and collaboration of everyone to make this happen. As the founder of this initiative. I am thrilled to share this journey with all of you.

“Edo Talent Hunt is more than just an event; it is a movement to hunt, discover, develop and celebrate the talent, creativity, artistry and diversity that define our states in the South -South,” she explained.

She appealed to the governor of Edo state, Senator Monday Okpebholo and the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II to support the efforts to lead Edo people and make the state a better place.

On her part, the Organising Committee of Hunt, Adesuwa Lato, called on sponsorship and collaboration to make the event a success.

“Your support would not only elevate this initiative, but also contribute significantly to the preservation and promotion of our cultural identity,” she stated.

Adesuwa said sale of form is 10,000, while the winner goes home with a Toyota Camry 2022 Model, 3 million Naira cash prize, and a 5-year recording label deal.

She said the 1st Runner Up would get N2 million while 2nd runner-up would get N1 million naira.

In his goodwill message, a former Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), South – South, Engr. Gabriel Iduseri while commending the organisers called people in the private sector to give their support to the initiative adding that it would reduce youths restiveness and unemployment.

He promised to be part of the project, promote and contribute his quota for the realisation of the talent hunt.

For Kelly Okungbowa, AKA Abo Stone, when the youths are engaged it would reduce the rate of cultism, unemployment and other forms of social vices through this initiative.

The grand finale of the project is billed to hold January 14, 2025.