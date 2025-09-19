Soludo commissions 13-km Nzam road

Governor Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Fulfilling a major campaign promise, Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has commissioned the newly constructed 13-kilometre Nzam road in Anambra West Local Government Area.

Until now, the headquarters of Anambra West was difficult to access due to the absence of a motorable road.

Speaking at the local government headquarters after touring markets and other locations in the area, Governor Soludo said the barrier had finally been broken, allowing residents to commute on a tarred road.

He recalled promises made during his gubernatorial campaign, noting: “I made a promise with a significant consequence during the last election. Today, that promise has been fulfilled as we can now drive into Nzam in September.”

The Governor also commended prominent figures from Anambra West who recently joined the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), describing the party as a movement deeply rooted in the state.

According to him, his administration’s focus remains on project inspection, commissioning, and initiating new developments, all guided by a clear timeline. “We are on a mission of transformation and development, reaching out to those who have long been overlooked and neglected,” he said.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Tony-Collins Nwabunwanne, said every local government area in the state has benefited from democratic dividends under Governor Soludo’s leadership in less than four years.

Also speaking, the state chairman of APGA, Barrister Ifeatu Obiokoye, welcomed new members who defected from other political parties.