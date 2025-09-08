Smart Stewards set for 10th edition of annual summit in Lagos

By Etop Ekanem

Smart Stewards, a financial education and wealth management organization, is celebrating a decade of empowering individuals and businesses across Africa and beyond with its 10th Anniversary Summit, scheduled for this month in Lagos.

The summit, themed “TENacity: Together. Empowered. Now. Fostering Personal and Collective Prosperity,” will spotlight the organisation’s decade-long journey of championing financial literacy, inclusion, and empowerment.

According to Sola Adesakin, founder of Smart Stewards, “The summit is designed to spark transformative conversations and deliver practical tools to help participants build sustainable wealth and meaningful legacies.”

The lineup of speakers will include Ibukun Awosika, African Entrepreneur, Author and Global Culture Shaper; Tosin Eniolorunda, CEO and Co-Founder of MoniePoint; and Jude Chiemeka, CEO of NGX Limited, among other dynamic leaders.

Participants can look forward to seasoned keynote sessions, insightful debates, and thought-provoking panel conversations designed to ignite fresh perspectives and fuel a stronger drive for wealth building.

“The summit is free to attend, but prior registration is required,” Adesakin noted.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the organization will also host a Gala and Thanksgiving Night on September 14, 2025. The highlight of this evening includes Thanksgiving, The Big Reveal of Smart Stewards’ vision for the next decade, and opportunities for high-level networking with changemakers.

Adesakin emphasized that the theme “TENacity” represents not just a declaration, but a celebration and a movement to empower communities, businesses, and individuals to create lasting impact.

Over the past 10 years, Smart Stewards has impacted thousands of individuals across multiple countries, offering financial education, coaching, and community-driven initiatives.

The summit is open to entrepreneurs, professionals, creatives, students, and anyone committed to building wealth and leaving a legacy.