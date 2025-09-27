Should Christians  worry about AI?

There’s palpable fear about the mission of Artificial Intelligence, AI. This is in spite of how people all over the world are beginning to exploit its relevance.

As the world evolves, there are fears about how this powerful machine will make humans redundant or most likely ‘useless’ in fields they hitherto held sway.

While the positive impact is impressive, the negative side of reliance on the machine is worrisome.

Gradually, people are getting lazy to reason. Those who lacked flare for creative writings are now transforming into authors and wordsmiths overnight.

You could soak in all the elation that comes with praises for ingenuity in creative writing for instance, but how does one lay claim to a masterpiece constructed by a machine?

Recently, viral videos and photos of a humanoid robots that will carry embryos in its artificial womb till nine months before the baby is delivered, went viral. This is how much change the world will experience once that breaks through.

While those fears about the negative aspect of AI on our physical, environmental and socio-economic wellbeing intensify, it appears no one has given serious thoughts on what AI may do to our spiritual lives in the near future. We fear that AI will completely take over different kinds of jobs from humans, what happens to fake ministers and prosperity preachers? Will AI send them out of their businesses? If yes, then it’s a welcome development, not so? Also, will the overemphasis on payment of tithe and offering dissipate? if yes, still on the positive side because the kingdom of God is not about riches. It’s about salvation of lost souls. This then, could pave way for a return to the gospel of old- the preaching of the redemption of the world through Christ crucified and resurrected.

Far from all that, there could be more of what AI was built to do to people’s belief in God especially Christianity which is built on faith in Christ Jesus.

A video of Apostle Michael Orokpo which has been circulating on social media seems to have some answers to the silent war of AI against the Body of Christ.

In one of his ministrations, he said: “Do you know that one of the major focuses of artificial intelligence is to create another God? This is so that a generation will come when man becomes dependent on machines, not God. Do you know it’s an attempt to substitute deity?”

The revelation is shocking, especially coming from a preacher with a science background. “I’m a scientist. So, when we talk like this, it’s not because we don’t know what we are saying. I studied to doctorate degree level. I know the benefits, but I also know certain agenda that are hidden.

And today a nation has just released the first artificial Jesus Christ. The first. There are AI pastors and AI churches,” he said.

Continuing he disclosed; “There are many nations today where AI is coordinating service. A computer is just merging scriptures from nowhere because it can use concordance and it’s talking on many topics and smuggling the globalist agenda into the message. Interpreting things in light of what allows for demonic programs to find expression.

“A point comes when all the moral standards, the fear of God, the sovereignty of God is removed. And another generation will rise who don’t know the ways of God anymore. Because when these people plan, they are futuristic.”

Apostle Orokpo speaks about the positive impact of AI and how it may replace God in people’s lives. “I know the blessings of AI. I know the blessings of robotic sciences. I know the many good things they do. But I’m telling you, if there’s no moderation, the agenda, the real agenda behind it will come. If you look at the 8th evolution of AI, the highest level of AI is called the God AI. So, they know what they are doing that you don’t know. You are excited because you go to ChatGTP and ask any question and get an answer. The first thing that will happen to you is that the point will come where you don’t ask the Holy Ghost anymore. Neither would you develop your mind. ChatGTP becomes both your mind and your Holy Ghost. And that is preparing the way so that a day will come when you will worship a machine. They’ll put a chip into you to help you think. The problem is, a chip without a soul is thinking for you.”

He proffers solutions to the challenge. “Are we saying we should truncate it? No. But we are saying there must be modifications. Gatekeepers must watch. So that the boundaries will be frustrated. So, if you are a man of prayer, if you are prophetic, these are some of the areas to deploy spiritual power.”

Mixed reactions trail pensioners planned nationwide ‘naked protest’

The headlines of stories about a possible protest to be embarked upon by the Coalition of Federal Pensioners of Nigeria on October 6, 2025, is frightening. Not because it is about a protest; Nigerians are used to protests, but, these are the elderly, our senior citizens threatening to cast shame aside and bare it all to the world. Just the mention of ‘naked protest’ speaks eloquently of a nation with no regard for those who have contributed to nation building. Adding ‘naked’ to the proposed action means their heads are barely above waters.

The young ones are jobless. The number of hunger-stricken homes are increasing with alarming speed. The mortality rate itself is scary; people slumping and dying. Many are developing High Blood Pressure due to multidimensional poverty. The fear of the consequences of storming the streets with placards to beg for better life has led to Nigerians suffering and dying in silence.

Now, the elderly are threatening the government to answer them or they will riot without clothes. How much is the arrears, increments, palliatives meant for each pensioner, that Nigeria cannot afford? Why delay their payment till they threaten to crawl, not storm the streets to tell you that they are hungry and sick? Why are serving politicians not protesting the hardship in Nigeria? They don’t waste time before their salaries are paid and allowances increased or their houses renovated with millions of dollars. But the elderly who should be rewarded for years of service are left to die in penury.

The news of the planned protest is causing serious buzz on X platform, with many raining severe curses on the government. Some polite users urged the government to see to the needs of the aggrieved elderly. Some however, showed no sympathy to them, noting that some of their children who are unable to cater for them could be among those supporting bad government. Here are a few of the mixed reactions.

@Khingszn wrote “When election comes, they’ll be the ones telling you to go away if you won’t vote for their choice candidate.”

@bee_oow wrote, “One of those children that his father is among will come here to defend this government. You’ve no idea what we are dealing with.”

@jessezjudah reacted, “We have a long way to go in Africa. The solution is to learn a skill that would not make you dependent on the Government!!”

Dee One wrote, “Old people who should be resting and chilling with peace of mind should be on the road protesting. The children aren’t living well and can barely help their parents. Most of them have illnesses they have to deal with for life. In all of this, you can’t still pay them what they fully deserve. What a country.”

@cryptobull_rins commented, “I’ve not seen one government that has been fair to pensioners.”

@brightmixta wrote, “The government must act now and settle arrears, deliver palliatives, and implement the approved pension increase. Pensioners deserve respect and dignity, not delays.”

@casmir Dr wrote, “Job no dey the country, so where did these ones retire from nau?”

Jeffcolby489 reacted, “Imagine working your whole life, serving the country, only to beg for crumbs in old age while politicians collect billions in ‘allowances’ every month. Pensioners deserve better, not excuses.”

@etienergyx wrote, “Sad reality. Pensioners, after lifelong service, must beg and protest for their rightful dues. If leaders can raise their allowances overnight, why can’t they pay those who built the nation? I’ve been chasing my dad’s gratuity and pension for nearly four years.”

@ghost_gif “Imagine working your whole life for Nigeria, only to end up protesting in old age. What a retirement plan.”