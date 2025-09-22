SEDC ED hails Uzodinma over massive infrastructural devt, impact

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Executive Director, Natural Resources, Agriculture and Rural Development, South East Development Commission, SEDC, Dr. Cliff Ogbede, has hailed the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma over massive infrastructural development across the state.

Ogbede made the commendation while speaking with journalists on the impact of governance by the Uzodinma-led administration including the agricultural sector, which had boosted food security and farmers’ productivity and profitability.

He said: “Governor Hope Uzodimma deserves to be celebrated for the unprecedented development he has brought to Imo State.

“Within a short stay in office, he has built a world class International Conference Centre named after Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

“All the major roads leading into the state capital have been modernized, dualized and fitted with solar-powered streetlights.

“He has just completed a magnificent and amazing fly-over at the Assumpta Cathedral which has added to the scenic beauty of Owerri. We are, indeed, very proud of Governor Uzodimma for these salient achievements.

“The entire State, and the capital city, Owerri, in particular, have witnessed unprecedented transformation to the delight of the good people of Imo State.

“We are proud to commend Governor Uzodimma because under him, Imo is rising. Imo Concorde is being renovated to a world class status it enjoyed during the Mbakwe era.”