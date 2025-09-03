Road to Aro…and more, by Ochereome Nnanna

Ochereome Nnanna

A few weeks ago, I came across a video of an unknown man in his SUV crossing the bridge on Igwu River newly-constructed by the Governor Alex Otti administration at Ozu Abam in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State. He was exploding in words of praise for Otti, calling him things like “a man prettier than beautiful girls”, “the giant among men”, and so on. The oxymoron was not lost on me, neither did the metaphor.

Beside the new bridge was the ancient steel bridge built by the British colonial masters. Our indigenous leaders had failed to upgrade it. The regime of Okezie Ikpeazu had tried to “do something” but abandoned the effort – as usual. The fact that Otti is doing this bridge and road linking Abam to Arochukwu despite the rainy season, says a lot: rainy season is no excuse to suspend development.

In Abiriba, we have a saying that there is no easy road to Arochukwu. We have a historic tie that runs deep. According to eminent historians like Professor Adiele Afigbo, Professor Elizabeth Isichei and Dr Mang Egwuronu, the Abiriba and Aro once belonged to the ancient Ekpa clan around the upper Cross River Basin. My native compound in Umueso, Abiriba, is called “Ndi Utubi”. We greet “Ahiii Ama Ekpa!” during formal events, reiterating that ancient connection. Among concrete evidences of Abiriba’s old ties with Aro is an ancient mirror given us as a trophy when our warriors trekked 70km to help Aro defeat Ibibio invaders. It miraculously survived the civil war and still perches framed atop the front of the Ekpe hall at Udanta, Amogudu. This is where the grand finals of the annual traditional wrestling competition take place.

In Abiriba, we name our sons “Ubieru” (the farm at Aro) and our daughters “Uzoeru” (road to Aro). Indeed, the road to Aro has never been an easy one to travel. The colonial government of the defunct Eastern Region created a 110km narrow tarred road from Umuahia via Abiriba/Ohafia to Arochukwu. Since it became a “federal” road, it has never been in good repair. Worse still is the shorter, more direct route from Umuahia through Abam to Aro (70km). That one is even worse! Despite passing through the most fertile agricultural and forestry zone of the state, that flank was completely neglected.

The people of Arochukwu were exposed early to Western and Christian influences from the Calabar axis, especially through the Presbyterian Church’s schools and evangelism projects. Aro people occupy prominent positions in the government bureaucracies at all levels as well as the professions. But the 19-district Arochukwu is tucked away in the middle of nowhere due to the bad “road to Aro” factor. When General Sani Abacha set up the Petroleum (Special) Trust Fund, PTF, and appointed two Aro sons – Prof Chimere Ikokwu, Board Member; and Mazi Ochi Achinivu; Senior Director – they failed to use their enviable positions to release Arochukwu from its geographical “prison”. Meanwhile, PTF Executive Chairman, Muhammadu Buhari, used his position benefit the North so immensely that he became a cult political figure with locked-in 12 million votes!

PTF started reconstructing the Umuahia-Arochukwu Federal road from the Umuahia end. Their efforts ended in Ohafia when Abacha died and PTF was dissolved by President Olusegun Obasanjo. Governors Orji Uzor Kalu, Theodore Orji and Ikpeazu failed to do more than grading the Ohafia-Ihechiowa-Ututu-Arochukwu stretch of the road.

I recall what we went through each time we travelled to Arochukwu when Otti was building his mansion on the bank of the “Red River” historically connected with the ancient fetish, Ubini Ukpabi (defunct Long Juju”) of Arochukwu. A journey that would take an hour stretched to two and half hours on the nightmarish road. That was when Otti was still Executive Director (East) of First Bank and later GMD/CEO Diamond Bank. He resorted to flying in with the helicopter of his bosom friend, Chief Azudialu Obiejesi (Obijackson). Otti eventually completed his Aro house as well as the mansion at Umuehim, Isiala Ngwa where he resides as Abia State Governor. Unfortunately, our mutual friend, the noble man who coordinated a lot of things, including Otti’s journey into politics, Prince Otisi J. N. Kalu (Abbott Achinagbara Oha), left us ten years ago!

One year from now, Arochukwu, which rivals Nri as the watershed of Igbo history, will be permanently cured of its obscurity stigma. It will come in from the cold. The road to Aro will no longer be far. You will fly like the breeze on your way there, whether you go through Abiriba/Ohafia or Abam/Ndi Okereke. We are told that a tree does not make a forest. But there are mighty trees that define forests. Without them the forest loses its charisma.

In Abiriba, we used to have one of the largest spreading trees in the world, the Achi tree. It grew very old and the branches gave way. The majestic scenery that the Achi tree commanded went with it. That is the power of one big tree. In just two years, Gov Alex Otti has shown he is indeed that big tree; “the giant among men”. He has demystified the obscurity of Arochukwu and brought the world to the sleepy Ngwa hamlet of Umuehim. By the time the airport at Nsulu, the Abia Stadium City at Umuahia and the Abia Industrial and Innovation Park, AIIP, at Owaza in Ukwa West are completed, our original dreams for dragging Dr Alex Otti into political will be more than realised.

I recently watched an episode of the popular live “Berekete Family” programme on Human Rights Radio 101.1 FM, Abuja, ably anchored by its indefatigable proprietor, Ahmed Isa. Otti does not want titles or awards while on the seat of Governor of Abia State, but they still conferred him with “Governor of Conscience” on air. A member of the audience impulsively got and announced:

“I am from Abia State”!