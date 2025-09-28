Rabies eradication central to Nigeria’s livestock, health agenda — Maiha

…Says FG committed to 70% dog vaccination by 2030

By Sola Ogundipe

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark the 2025 World Rabies Day on September 28, the Federal government has restated its commitment to the attainment of 70 per cent dog vaccination and zero human deaths in its resolve to eliminate dog-mediated rabies in the country by 2030 in line with the global target.

The Livestock Management Services (LMS) also charged dog owners in the country to act to prevent the spread of rabies by vaccinating their pets as a preventative means against the disease which affects

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, who made the call in Abuja, in a declaration on World Rabies Day, said the days of rabies terrorising Nigerian families are numbered.

“Government alone cannot win this battle. It requires you, me, and our communities working hand in hand. Together, we can make Nigeria rabies-free. Our approach is deliberate: to ensure that no family suffers the needless pain of losing a loved one to rabies,” Maiha stated.

Noting this year’s global theme campaign—“Act Now: You, Me, Community” Maiha noted that rabies, one of the deadliest zoonotic diseases, continues to claim lives across the country, but the government is no longer standing still.

According to him, nationwide vaccination campaigns for dogs and cats are underway. Public sensitisation efforts are intensifying, and veterinary services are being strengthened, especially in underserved communities where the risk is highest.

Rabies eradication, he emphasized, is not just a health issue, but central to Nigeria’s livestock development and food security goals.

Nigeria’s commitment to meeting the global target of zero human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by 2030. To achieve this, Maiha called on state governments, local councils, veterinary professionals, and community leaders to align with the national rabies elimination plan.

In a related development, Nigeria’s Livestock Management Services (LMS) has warned that unless 70 percent of the country’s dog population is vaccinated, rabies outbreaks will continue to haunt communities nationwide.

Speaking in Abuja, Director and CEO of LMS, Bala Muhammed, told newsmen that persistent gaps in vaccination coverage are fueling the spread of one of the deadliest zoonotic diseases known to man.

“This is a call to action,” he said. Vaccinating dogs is not just cheaper, it’s smarter. It prevents human suffering and reduces the burden on our health system. Interrupting rabies transmission is not optional; it’s urgent,” he stated.

Over 99 percent of human rabies infections come from hunting and free-roaming community dogs that interact with wildlife and then pass the virus to domestic animals and people. We need government, NGOs, donors, and community leaders to mobilise. Rabies is preventable. Let’s act now together,” he stressed.

He called for a national surge in resources—free mass vaccination campaigns, mobile clinics, training for local vaccinators, and mapping of dog populations.

Globally, rabies claims an estimated 59,000 lives each year, with Africa accounting for roughly 21,000 of those deaths. In Nigeria, between 1,000 and 2,000 people die annually from rabies, with over 10,000 persons at risk of infection, and tens of thousands more suffer dog-bite exposures. Children under 15 are the most vulnerable.

Rabies is nearly 100 percent fatal once symptoms appear but also 100 percent preventable. Mohammed called for responsible pet ownership, including registration, confinement, and annual vaccination.

He also emphasized the life-saving importance of timely wound washing and rapid access to Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP), though he acknowledged that PEP remains costly and out of reach for many.

He urged health and veterinary services to coordinate Integrated Bite Case Management (IBCM), ensure PEP access, and treat every bite with the seriousness it deserves. “Policymakers must fund mass vaccination, surveillance, and community education. Every neighborhood must understand the danger of unvaccinated dogs.”

World Rabies Day, commemorated annually on September 28, honors the legacy of Louis Pasteur, who developed the first rabies vaccine. But as Muhammed reminded the nation, the fight against rabies is far from over.