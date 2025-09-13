PWDs laud Gov Alia for assenting Disability Act

Benue state chapter Chairman of JONAPWD, Mr. Onah Adeyi

…call for a Disability Commission in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Joint Association of Persons with Disabilities, JONAPWD, Benue State Chapter has commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for signing the Disability Act into law.

The association also appealed to the Governor to further domesticate the law by establishing Disability Commission in the state.

Addressing the media weekend in Makurdi, the Benue state chapter Chairman of JONAPWD, Mr. Onah Adeyi said the signing of the law was a historic achievement and testament to the Governor’s unwavering commitment to promoting the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities in the state.

The Chairman commended the Governor for raising the executive bill, and the House of Assembly for its quick passage and followed by the Governor’s prompt assent, “which demonstrated his dedication to inclusivity and social justice.”

He lauded the resilience and determination of the “over 800,000 persons with disabilities in Benue State who will benefit from this landmark legislation.”

He also lauded Governor Alia for ensuring that persons with disabilities now have their voice in the scheme of things in the State adding that “this event has put Benue State on the positive map among states that have domesticated the disability law in the country.

“We are proud to announce that going forward the people of Benue State have taken a remarkable step in the annals of disabilities inclusion in Nigeria. As we celebrate this milestone, we commit to working closely with the governor’s administration to ensure the effective implementation of the Disability Act.

“We look forward to collaborating with goverment agencies, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to promote the rights and welfare of persons

with disabilities in Benue State.

“We also urged the Governor to further take a bold step by establishing a Disability Commission in the state where credible individuals will propel activities of persons with disabilities in the state. It is when that is done that we can say we have a place where we can take our aspirations and activities to.”

The JONAPWD Chairman thanked all groups, organizations and individuals who played key roles to have the law in place including Hope Alive Possibility Initiatives, Inclusive Friends Association and Onah Adeyi International Disability Centre.

Others include the Director General, Benue State Bureau for International Cooperation and Development BICD, Dr. Leo-Angelo Vashima, Mrs. Ori Onu and Aza Gbagyo Foundation, Media partners among others describing them as worthy friends and partners of JONAPWD.