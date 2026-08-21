FG declares Tuesday public holiday for Eid ul Mawlid

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, August 25, 2026, a public holiday to mark this year’s Eid ul Mawlid, commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the Federal Government.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani, on Friday, the minister extended greetings to Muslims across Nigeria and in the diaspora.

Tunji-Ojo urged Nigerians to use the occasion to reflect on the values associated with the life and teachings of the Prophet.

“Every Eid ul Mawlid gives us reason to pause and draw lessons from a life defined by compassion, humility and service to others,” the minister said.

“These are qualities our nation needs now more than ever, and I encourage every Nigerian, not just our Muslim brothers and sisters, to reflect on them.”

The minister also called on Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace and national cohesion, stressing that maintaining unity is a collective responsibility.

He urged citizens to celebrate with restraint and mutual respect while wishing the Muslim community a peaceful and joyous Eid.

Tunji-Ojo further reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the country and ensuring the sustenance of peace.

The declaration means workers across the country will have Tuesday, August 25, as a public holiday in observance of Eid ul Mawlid.

Vanguard News