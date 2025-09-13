Prostate cancer: 5 early symptoms men shouldn’t ignore

Prostate cancer occurs when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably in the prostate — a walnut-sized gland located just below the bladder that produces semen. While many prostate cancers progress slowly and may not cause symptoms in the early stages, timely detection significantly improves treatment outcomes and survival rates.

One vital tool in this fight is the Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test, which can reveal prostate issues before symptoms even appear.

Below are five early warning signs of prostate cancer that men should watch for, and why PSA testing is essential.

1. Changes in urination patterns

One of the first noticeable signs of prostate cancer often appears through urinary changes. Because the prostate surrounds the urethra — the body’s urine passage — any enlargement or tumour growth can create pressure and interfere with urine flow.

Common symptoms include difficulty starting or stopping urination, weak or interrupted urine stream, dribbling at the end of urination, feeling of incomplete bladder emptying and frequent nighttime urination (nocturia).

These symptoms can also result from non-cancerous conditions like benign prostatic hyperplasia, so a doctor’s evaluation is crucial.

2. Blood in urine or semen

The presence of blood in either urine (hematuria) or semen (hematospermia) is a critical red flag. Even small traces require immediate medical attention, as they may signal prostate cancer, infection, or inflammation.

3. Erectile dysfunction or painful ejaculation

Sexual difficulties can also be early signs of prostate cancer. Tumour growth or prostate-related conditions may cause erectile dysfunction or pain during ejaculation. Since nerves around the prostate are essential for sexual function, cancer can disrupt these processes. Men are advised to discuss any changes in sexual health with their doctor for timely evaluation and care.

4. Pelvic or lower back pain

Persistent pain in the pelvic area, hips, thighs, or lower back can indicate prostate cancer spreading to nearby tissues. While such discomfort can stem from other health issues, any unexplained or lingering pain should be examined by a healthcare provider.

5. Frequent nighttime urination

Needing to urinate multiple times during the night, or feeling an urgent need to urinate, may signal prostate enlargement or tumour irritation of the bladder. Because this disrupts sleep and overall quality of life, medical evaluation is recommended.

Why the PSA test matters

The PSA test measures the level of prostate-specific antigen in the blood. Elevated PSA levels may indicate prostate cancer but can also result from benign enlargement, infection, or inflammation.

Used alongside a digital rectal exam, the PSA test helps doctors detect cancer in its earliest stages, when treatment is most effective. Men over 50 and those with a family history of prostate cancer are encouraged to discuss regular screening with their doctors.

If PSA levels are high, follow-up investigations such as imaging or a prostate biopsy are typically required to confirm whether cancer is present.