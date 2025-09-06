Popular nail polish ingredient banned over fertility fears

By Sola Ogundipe

Nail polish users have been alerted, as health officials across Europe just banned trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide (TPO)—a chemical widely used in gel nail polishes—after studies linked it to serious reproductive risks.

The European Union has outlawed the use of TPO in all cosmetic products as of September 1, citing evidence that it may cause long-term fertility problems. The move forces nail salons in all 27 EU countries, as well as Norway and others that follow EU rules, to stop offering TPO-based gels and safely dispose of their stock. Manufacturers will now be required to reformulate their products without the chemical.

TPO has been a staple in the beauty industry, used as a photoinitiator to harden polish quickly under ultraviolet light and give manicures a glossy, long-lasting finish. But while gel polish has been praised for staying chip-free for weeks, experts say the ingredient behind its durability may carry hidden dangers.

Industry insiders expect the UK and other countries to follow suit with a similar ban by late 2026. The US, however, has yet to propose any such restrictions, though American salons that import products from Europe could be affected.

“This ingredient could not be defended. The industry was unable to prove there were no safer alternatives,” said Francesca Rapolla of the UK’s Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association.

Still, not everyone agrees with the ban. Belgian retailer ASAP Nails and Beauty Supply warned of “major economic damage” to small businesses and argued there is “no human evidence of danger”. Meanwhile, US-based consultant Doug Schoon criticised the EU’s decision as “disproportionate”, saying it would waste safe products and undermine confidence in regulators.

The controversy comes amid growing scrutiny of chemicals in everyday cosmetics. Experts warn that toxic compounds, including endocrine disruptors, may contribute to rising cases of infertility, diabetes, obesity, and certain cancers. One striking trend is the surge in endometriosis cases — a painful condition linked to infertility — as global cases have risen to nearly 190 million. Scientists believe endocrine-disrupting chemicals such as phthalates and now TPO could be a driving force.

“These chemicals can linger in the body for years, stored in fatty tissue. They affect the immune system, disrupt hormones, and in some women, may trigger reproductive problems and endometriosis,” said Professor Katie Burns of the University of Cincinnati.

For now, Europe has chosen precaution over profit. The debate over TPO could prove a turning point in the battle over hidden toxins in beauty products — and their long-term toll on women’s health.