Police recover 45 phones from Kaduna robbery gang

By Ibrahim Hassan, KADUNA

The Kaduna State Police Command has recovered 45 phones from a gang of armed robbers.

Also, the Command announced the arrest of six armed robbery suspects, five receivers of stolen property, and three others for unlawful possession of firearms.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, in a statement, said operatives of Operation Fushin Kada Tracking and Response Team effected the arrests between September 10 and 18.

According to him, on September 11, operatives acting on credible intelligence nabbed one notorious gang leader, Fahad Babangida, along with his accomplices, Ahmed Lawal and Salahudeen Ibrahim.

The suspects, he said, were intercepted while planning to attack a retired NNPC staff.

Further investigation led to the arrest of another syndicate under Babangida, identified as Isah Musa and Usman Abdullahi, who confessed to shop breakings and robbery around the Rigasa axis.

… confessions

The suspects, during interrogation, named receivers who allegedly aided them in disposing of stolen items. This led to the arrest of Kabiru Sabitu a.k.a Baban Godiya, Abdullahi Shehu and Yusuf Saleh.

Similarly, on September 10, one Bello was apprehended for phone snatching.

His arrest led to the recovery of 45 handsets and a laptop, as well as the arrest of his receivers.

In another breakthrough, a patrol team from Kabala West Division, on September 15, intercepted one Hassan (19) and Abubakar (21) at Unguwar Mu’azu Bypass.

A black TVS motorcycle and a 9mm pistol with three live rounds were recovered from them.

Also, on September 18, operatives arrested Simon Haruna of Barikin Ladi LGA, Plateau State, at Lambar Zango, Birnin Yaro, in Igabi LGA. He was allegedly negotiating the sale of a Beretta pistol before his arrest.

The team recovered a Made-in-USA Beretta pistol with three live rounds from his possession.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Muhammad, commended the operatives for their professionalism, assuring residents that the command remains committed to flushing out criminal elements from Kaduna State.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and provide useful information to the police in the collective effort to secure the state.

