Mine collapses in Zamfara, traps many

The Executive Secretary of Zamfara State Emergency Management Agency, ZSEMA, Amb. Bala Ahmad on Friday, confirmed the collapse of mining pits trapping several artisanal miners.

The tragic event occurred in Kadauri community, Maru Local Government Area of the state.

Ahmad, who gave the confirmation to newsmen in Gusau on Friday, however, did not give further information on the incident which occurred on Thursday night.

The ES said that he was in a meeting with stakeholders, assuring to give further details on the incident in due course.

Local community leaders, however, said many artisanal miners were trapped following the collapse of mining pits.

They said that the mining pits collapsed after several hours of rain in the area.

The locals said that the number of casualties and those still trapped in the mining pits were not yet known.

They, however, said those who sustained injuries were being treated at the Maru General Hospital.

The locals said they were battling alongside officers of the state to rescue survivors still trapped in the collapse pits.

