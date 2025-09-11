Parents, others support campaign against single-use textbooks

By Adesina Wahab

Up until the 1990s, parents ensured that their children in primary and secondary schools take good care of their textbooks so that their younger siblings or relatives could make use of those books. The books were passed from one person to another. That was also possible because the spate of changing approved textbooks was not as high as it is now. But, suddenly, the trend changed, especially with the increase in the number of private schools and the frequency at which textbooks are being changed.

To compound the situation, publishers now devised the act of including spaces in textbooks for pupils and students to do their homeworks. This has taken away the need for separate workbooks and therefore compels parents and guardians to buy new set of textbooks for their wards yearly without the possibility of those coming after to make use of such books in the future.

Recently, a wave of campaign against the practice started across the country. It has become a growing movement with several states making significant moves toward ending practices that force parents to buy single-use textbooks.

Benue State

In August 2025, the Benue State Ministry of Education issued a circular abolishing customized or non-transferable textbooks. Instead, schools must revert to the practice of passing books from senior to junior pupils to reduce parental burden. These measures also banned compulsory extended lessons and graduation ceremonies at early levels.

Edo State

In the same August 2025, Edo State approved a policy allowing the reuse of approved textbooks—especially for younger siblings, for at least, four years. This initiative aims to reduce costs and discourage yearly textbook turnover. Graduation ceremonies for early grades were also restricted.

Imo State

The Imo State Government prohibited the annual replacement of textbooks, mandating their use for a minimum of four years. This policy applies to public and private schools and includes banning graduation ceremonies in nursery and JSS levels.

Anambra State

In late August 2025, Anambra State also banned students from writing assignments directly in textbooks—calling the practice unsustainable. The move is aimed at making textbooks reusable, particularly for younger siblings. Enforcement will be strict.

NERDC should give books at least 4 years lifespan — NAPTAN

Commenting on the development, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria, NAPTAN, Adeolu Ogunbanjo, called on the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council, NERDC, to ensure that textbooks have a longer life span.

He also called on the government not to bow to the antics of publishers who would want to sell their books every year.

“I am fully in support of the campaign to make textbooks reusable. When we were growing up, the textbooks we used in school were still used by other siblings of ours. Instead of allowing pupils and students to do homework in their textbooks, what about the exercise books? Exercise books can be used for homeworks.

“Though we know that things are moving fast, especially in the education sector, there is need for the NERDC to allow textbooks to have a longer life span. In those days, it used to be about six years before the books are reviewed. If we cannot do that now, we can at least do four years. The antics of publishers to get their stocks depleted quickly by making parents buy books yearly is not sustainable with the economic realities on ground,” he said.

Why other states should follow suit

Alleviating financial burden: Parents across the nation face hefty costs from having to buy new textbooks every academic year, often for reasons irrelevant to actual content. As one parent lamented, they spend significantly each year only to discard textbooks that can’t be reused.

Promoting sustainability: Passive practices like writing assignments in textbooks destroy their reuse value. Anambra’s ban helps preserve books and promotes resourcefulness. Similarly, Edo’s multi-year policy supports sustainability in education.

Reducing inequality: Non-reusable textbooks tend to worsen educational inequality, wealthier families can afford replacements, while others cannot. Ensuring textbook reuse levels the playing field across income levels.

Encouraging resilience: Flexible policies reduce reliance on private schools’ textbook sales and counter the “book racketeering” parents accuse some institutions of. Parents have expressed concern that single-use textbooks are a money-making scheme.

Vanguard News