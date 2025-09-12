Panic as 3-storey building collapses, gas leak reported in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Panic gripped parts of Lagos on Friday evening following the collapse of a three-storey building under construction in Ebute Metta and a reported gas leak in the Ikeja axis.

The building, located along Borno Way, suddenly caved in on construction workers, trapping some of them under the rubble. Two workers were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed both incidents.

The collapse and gas leak threw residents and motorists into confusion, as people fled for safety and vehicles scrambled in different directions.

As of 10 p.m., no casualties had been reported.

Oke-Osanyintolu said in a statement:

“This is to notify the general public that a building collapse has occurred this evening around the Ebute Metta area. All relevant emergency responders have been fully deployed to the scene to ensure swift rescue and response operations.

“In addition, there has been a reported gas leakage incident along Acme Road. Residents within this vicinity and its environs are strongly advised to refrain from igniting fire or engaging in any activity that may trigger an explosion until the situation is completely resolved.

“The public is urged to remain calm, stay safe, and adhere strictly to these safety advisories. Further updates will be communicated shortly.”

The causes of both incidents have not yet been established as investigations continue.