Osun farmers endorse Adeleke for second term

As the Governor commissions farmers’ house

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Farmers in Osun State under the aegis All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, on Thursday threw weight behind the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke for another term in office.

Representatives of the group and Rice farmers in the state spoke at the commissioning of Farmers House and distribution of agricultural input to Rice farmers held at the new building in Osogbo.

Pastor Toki Adekunle, who spoke for Dr David Ogunsade of AFAN said the group decided to pitch its tent with the governor to complete the agricultural sector reform.

“Because of the Governor’s contribution to the development of the state including the agriculture sector, which we don’t want it to stop, we have agreed to endorse Mr. Governor for a second term in office, the work should continue till 2030.

“We want Mr. Governor to continue with the construction of roads and make more roads in rural areas for easy accessibility to assist us in taking our farm produce to the market easily”, he added.

Also representative of Rice farmers, Mr Ayeni Mathew said the Governor has proven that he deserves a second term in office and the group would stand with him.

He advocated continuous support, saying that over 1000 hectares of rice plantation across the state would help ensure rice sufficiency in the state.

“We are also supporting the Governor for another in office because of his laudable support to the agricultural sector since ascending power in the state. As rice farmers, we cannot afford to say goodbye to the support we currently enjoy from the Governor and we assure you if our support come 2026”, he said.

In his remarks, Governor Adeleke, noted that the commissioning serves as a testament to his administration’s commitment to farmers and food security.

He said, “the commissioning of this building for the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) is more than the opening of a structure but a statement of our government’s commitment to farmers and to food security. It pleases me to inform you that over 300 rice farmers will go home today with free paddy rice seeds to boost production in our State.”

Earlier, the commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Tola Faseru disclosed that the State Government carefully selected ten (10) Rice farmers from each Local Government which aggregated to three hundred (300) farmers across the State.

“These farmers will be empowered with paddy rice seeds, herbicides and fertilizers. This intervention by the Government is to boost food production and ensure food sufficiency”, he added.