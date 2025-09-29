Omobayo Godwins takes helm as IIEPEA Director-General

…Eyes stronger role in governance reforms

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The International Institute of Experts on Political Economy and Administration (IIEPEA) has appointed His Excellency, Engr. Omobayo Marvelous Godwins, as its new Director General, in a move the institute says will strengthen its role in governance and policy reforms.

The announcement was made during a press briefing in Abuja by the President and Co-Founder of IIEPEA, Prof. Tunji John Asaolu, who explained that the appointment reflected the institute’s vision to expand its influence in political economy and public administration.

IIEPEA, registered in Canada and Nigeria, is recognised for its work in advancing political economy and governance through research, education, and community engagement.

The institute said it remains committed to empowering individuals and organisations to thrive through knowledge and leadership.

“Through innovative education, transformative research, and impactful community engagement, we are committed to cultivating leaders who drive positive change and contribute to the betterment of society,” Prof. Asaolu stated.

He described Engr. Godwins as a leader who combines technical expertise, political experience, and a spirit of innovation, qualities he said were vital to the institute’s mission.

“He embodies the spirit of innovation and collaboration that we seek in our leadership, qualities that are essential as we navigate the complex challenges facing political economy and administration on a global scale,” Asaolu said.

According to him, the new Director General will oversee IIEPEA’s global operations, ensuring that the organisation’s strategies and programmes remain aligned with its vision and values.

Asaolu added that Engr. Godwins’ engineering background and grasp of political dynamics positioned him to lead the institute with both vision and integrity.

In his acceptance speech, Engr. Godwins described the appointment as a privilege that also carries responsibility.

“This appointment is not just an honour, it is a responsibility. As the saying goes, to whom much is given, much is expected,” he said.

He noted that the role aligned with his passion for using research, knowledge, and leadership to improve governance, strengthen political systems, and deliver better outcomes for society.

“I believe that progress comes when knowledge meets action. With your support, I want us to make IIEPEA a centre of excellence that not only produces ideas but also shapes policies, strengthens institutions, and promotes fairness and accountability in governance,” he said.

Godwins pledged to pursue the institute’s mission with commitment, discipline, and humility, while attributing his success to divine guidance.

“I acknowledge that every promotion in my life comes from God Almighty. He has brought me this far, and I trust Him to guide me in this assignment. With His help, and with your cooperation, I am confident that together, we will move IIEPEA to greater heights,” he added.

He concluded with a call for collective action, urging stakeholders to work together in advancing political economy and administration for present and future generations.

“Let us, therefore, join hands to give political economy and administration the attention they deserve. Let us work together to create positive change, not just for ourselves, but for the generations to come,” he said.