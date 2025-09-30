Okpebholo assures completion of Benin–Sapele road repairs, as commuters groan

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – Road users, commuters, and business owners along the Benin–Sapele road have continued to lament the slow pace of repairs on the route that connects Edo State to parts of Delta State and the East–West Road.

Despite ongoing reconstruction funded by the state government, residents and traders complain that work has been too slow.

One of the areas of concern is the bypass leading to the Ologbo–Koko junction, where repairs began in 2018. The project, initially handled by the federal government and later transferred to a private company under a tax credit scheme, was revoked due to poor progress.

A resident of Ogheghe by the bypass, Igbinovia Lucky, said since moving into his apartment in 2022, commuting has been a daily nightmare.

According to him, “More time is spent on the road, especially in the evenings when workers are heading home. A journey that should ordinarily take 30 to 45 minutes now takes several hours, just from my workplace at the government secretariat to Ogheghe. The same applies to others who live or do business along this axis.”

A commercial driver plying the Benin–Warri route, Sunday Ochuko, said the poor state of the road has drastically reduced the number of trips he and his colleagues can make each day.

Similarly, a vulcanizer, John, explained that he has been pushed out of business because his workshop has been cut off, leaving vehicles unable to access the area.

A fruit seller who sources produce from Benin to sell in Sapele also lamented delays and losses, citing damage, spoilage, and theft during long hours on the road.

She said, “What should be a one-hour trip becomes five to six hours. This reduces the number of trips, lowers work hours, and delays supply chains.”

Farmers face similar challenges transporting produce, with goods spoiling before reaching markets, reducing incomes, affecting food supply, and driving up costs.

Okpebholo inspects road

Governor Monday Okpebholo, at the weekend, inspected the road and assured residents of its early completion.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the governor reviewed the completed 1.5 kilometers of surface drains, a one-kilometer underground channel, and a 1.6-kilometer underground canal designed to mitigate perennial flooding along the Sapele Road axis.

He also inspected connecting roads and expressed confidence that the ongoing Ogheghe Road project, off Sapele Road in Benin City, will be completed by December 2025, in line with the contractor’s commitment.

Additionally, the governor inspected four kilometers of drainage channels beyond the section initially managed by Levante Construction Company, whose contract was earlier terminated.

Governor Okpebholo expressed satisfaction with the progress and reiterated his administration’s resolve to closely monitor projects across Benin metropolis and the state to ensure quality delivery.

“With what I have seen today, we are on track. The contractors have promised to deliver by December, and we will support them with timely payments to ensure they meet the deadline,” the governor stated.