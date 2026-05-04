Gov Okpebholo launches major health reforms, says agency boss Tenebe

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

…reopens long-shut hospitals, employs 1,376 staff

Governor Monday Okpebholo has initiated sweeping reforms in Edo State’s health sector, marked by the reopening of several long-abandoned hospitals and the recruitment of 1,376 health workers.

The Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Edo State Hospitals Management Agency, Chief Dr. Nelson Tenebe, disclosed this in Benin City while reviewing the agency’s achievements under the current administration.

Tenebe said the reforms have led to the revival of key health facilities, including the Anegbette General Hospital, which had been shut for 19 years; Obayantor General Hospital, closed for 22 years; Usugbenu Cottage Hospital, moribund for five years; and the Uneme-Osu facility, also abandoned for five years.

He added that the governor has strengthened the agency’s workforce through the recruitment of 1,376 clinical and non-clinical staff, alongside measures to improve workers’ welfare, including the approval of staff promotions.

According to him, the agency has recorded significant milestones. “We are doing a whole lot here in the agency, and we have remarkable achievements. The governor has supported the procurement of modern medical equipment for all 36 secondary healthcare facilities, including the Central Hospital Annex,” he said.

Tenebe further noted that departments and services previously non-operational at the Central Hospital Annex have begun gradual reopening following their demolition by the previous administration.

His words, “The governor has ensured that internal medicine, surgery, and family medicine departments at the Central Hospital now provide 24-hour services. We have also opened Accident and Emergency units at the Annex,” he said.

He disclosed that plans are underway to commence Eye Care Centres at General Hospital, Uromi, and Central Hospital, Benin City, following a visit by representatives of the National Eye, Ear and Sensory Function Health Programme from the Federal Ministry of Health.

Tenebe also spoke of the establishment of a sustainable drug supply programme aimed at ensuring the availability and affordability of drugs for patients.

He added that the Neonatal Department at the New Central Hospital Annex on Sapele Road has been equipped, while operations have commenced at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin City.