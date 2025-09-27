Ogbeh peace-loving leader, worked tirelessly for unity, stability of Nigeria – President Tinubu

Ogbeh

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

President Bola Tinubu has described late Chief Audu Ogbeh as a peace-loving leader who worked tirelessly to promote unity and stability in the country.

He said the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was dedicated to Nigeria’s progress and development during his life time.

The President spoke during the burial ceremony of the former Minister of Agriculture in Otukpa, Ogbadibo Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, the President charged his family members to emulate all the outstanding qualities that stood the late politician out as an exceptional statesman who served the nation diligently.

A statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the SGF, Yomi Odunuga, quoted the President as saying that though Chief Ogbeh’s death left a void in the political calculus of Nigeria, the legacies he left behind would never be forgotten.

He said: “We equally remember him for his humility, compassion and generosity. He was a unifying personality who bridged divides and brought people together. His impact on Nigerian politics and society will be felt for generations to come.

“As we reflect on his life and legacies, we are reminded of the importance of leadership, integrity,and service. May we strive to emulate his example and continue his work towards building a better Nigeria.”

President Tinubu said that it was his belief that Ogbeh’s legacies would inspire future generations to attain greater heights.

“Chief Audu Ogbeh played significant roles in Nigerian politics, particularly in the PDP. Ogbeh was a founding member of the PDP and contributed significantly to Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999. He served as the PDP’s National Chairman from 2001 to 2005, working to balance party dynamics and navigate complex national issues with reason and principle.

“Chief Ogbeh also played a critical role in the formation of ACN and merger with All Progressives Congress, APC, which was formed from a merger of several parties including the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN). He joined the APC in 2015.

“His legacy extends beyond party affiliations, with tributes highlighting his integrity, intellectualism, and dedication to public service.

“He was a peace-loving leader who worked tirelessly to promote unity and stability. His dedication to Nigeria’s progress and development was unwavering,”he said.

While praying that God should grant Ogbeh eternal rest, the President said his contributions to national growth should remind every Nigerian of the importance of leadership, integrity and service to humanity.