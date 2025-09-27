Obidients finger Abure over attack on ‘Mama P’, demand probe

John Alechenu

Abuja: The Obidient Movement has accused one time National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Barr. Julius Abure of sending thugs to physically attack a social media activist, Ms. Precious Oruche, aka “Mama P”, a known supporter of the 2023 Presidential candidate of the LP, Mr. Peter Obi.

In a statement it signed, in Abuja, late on Saturday, the group demanded that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, order an investigation into the attack with a view to bringing perpetrators to Justice.

The statement came on the heels of reports that the activist who the Obidients described as the victim of the attack was allegedly taken into custody by the Edo State Police Command for a yet to be ascertained reason.

The “Obidients” as Mr. Peter Obi’s supporters are called said in the statement that Abure should be investigated in connection with the attack.

They said in the statement, “We are compelled to alert Nigerians and the international community to a shameful and to dangerous development.

“Julius Abure, rather than conducting himself as a responsible citizen, has resorted to thuggery and violence by sending armed hoodlums after Mama Pee, a revered social activist and one of the pillars of our movement.

“This barbaric act is an insult to womanhood, a desecration of our democratic values, and proof that Abure has abandoned any claim to integrity.

“To unleash thugs on Mama Pee, this is not only cowardly but also exposes the bankruptcy of his character and the emptiness of his political vision.

“We state categorically that no amount of intimidation, harassment, or violence will silence Mama Pee or the millions she represents.

“Instead, Abure’s actions only deepen the resolve of Nigerians to resist tyranny in whatever form it comes.

“We are calling on the Inspector General of Police and all relevant security agencies to immediately investigate this crime and ensure that those who carried out and sponsored the attack are brought to justice. Violence must never be allowed to take root as a tool of politics in Nigeria.

“Julius Abure has proven himself unfit to lead, unfit to inspire, and unfit to represent the values of a new Nigeria. His thuggery is a stain on our democracy and a slap on the faces of all Nigerians who still believe in fairness, justice, and peace.

“We stand with Mama Pee. We stand with truth. And we declare once more that no amount of violence will derail the march to a New Nigeria.”

Earlier in a statement issued by the Spokesperson of the Abure-led faction of the LP, Obiora Ifoh, the faction accused “Mama P” of orchestrating a series of verbal and physical attacks on Abure before and after a flight from Abuja to Benin.