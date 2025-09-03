Obi to FG: Translate revenue growth into real impact for Nigerians

Peter Obi

Former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has urged the Federal Government to ensure that the recently announced revenue growth translates into tangible benefits for ordinary Nigerians.

President Bola Tinubu had earlier disclosed that Nigeria’s annual revenue target had been met by August, describing it as a sign of a stabilising economy.

Reacting in a statement posted on his Facebook page, Obi congratulated the President but stressed that true economic stability must reflect in the lives of citizens.

“If indeed the economy stabilises as declared, then Nigerians must feel it in their daily lives. Borrowings must stop now. Huge contractors’ bills, which are still owed, should be paid, and critical underfunded projects must now be funded,” Obi stated.

He lamented the poor state of educational facilities and hospitals, insisting that “true economic stability is not in figures announced at press conferences, but in classrooms where children learn, in well-equipped labs, and in hospitals where citizens can receive quality care.”

The former Anambra State governor called for the excess revenue to be transparently channelled into critical sectors such as health, education, and poverty reduction within the remaining four months of the year.

“This must be done transparently, with verifiable and measurable outcomes. Anything less will mean that revenue growth has not translated into national growth. Nigerians deserve to see the impacts of this touted revenue growth,” Obi added, restating his belief that “a new Nigeria is possible.”