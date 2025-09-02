Obi does not engage in personal attacks – Obidients

Peter Obi

The Obidient Movement says its principal, Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, does not engage in personal attacks nor endorse them.

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Tanko, Obi does not condone personal attacks.

“In the case of Dele Farotimi, he merely raised concerns about the manner of his arrest and detention, a point that was clearly understood by the elder statesman.

“It is also well known that Obi does not gratify or entice individuals with money.

“Instead, he channels resources into education, youth entrepreneurship, healthcare, the almajiri system, and support for the sick, poor, and the neglected in society.

“His focus has always been on lifting people out of poverty, not on patronage politics.”

The coordinator of the movement said seeking mercy for another person while also demanding accountability when one is falsely defamed are not contradictions—they are both legitimate paths.

“On Dec. 9, 2024, I was part of the team that paid a courtesy visit to elder statesman, Afe Babalola.

“The discussion referenced the defamation case involving Farotimi, which was later withdrawn through the intervention of the Ooni of Ife, not because Obi “begged,” as falsely claimed. That narrative is a deliberate lie.

“In establishing a fact not lies. I am glad that Mr IK Aboyi, who initiated and witnessed the meeting of another fake narrative , had already set the records straight.”

He said regarding the “Yes Daddy” audio, Obi, like any responsible leader, reserved his legal options.

Tanko said that for Obi, choosing not to waste years in court did not equate to guilt; he said it was simply a strategy.

“As for the alleged WhatsApp broadcast against Lagos, there is absolutely no credible evidence linking Obi or his team to such messages.

“The same paid agents keep recycling lies without a shred of proof. Propaganda thrives on lies because the truth exposes their failures.

“These individuals parade themselves in all manner of titles, but in reality, they are failed propagandists desperate for relevance.

“Their words carry no weight among Nigerians who are tired of deceit, corruption, and manipulation. The fact that they keep dragging Peter Obi’s name is only to gain attention.

“The Obidient Movement will always stand for truth over propaganda, service over selfishness, and facts over fabrications peddled by paid agents,” he said.

