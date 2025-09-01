Oba Dr. Yisa ‘Sola Adeniyi Olaniyan inducted into Nigerian Books of Record Hall of Fame

The Ipokia Kingdom was on Sunday agog with celebration as His Royal Majesty, Alayeluwa Oba Dr. Yisa ‘Sola Adeniyi Olaniyan (Orijajoogun I), the 46th Onipokia of Ipokia, was inducted into the Nigerian Books of Record (NBR) Hall of Fame. At the same ceremony, held at the Ipokia Palace Grounds, the monarch was also conferred with the Fellowship of the Nigerian Books of Record (FNBR), in recognition of his contributions to cultural preservation, leadership, and community development.

The colourful event drew traditional rulers, eminent personalities, community leaders, and members of the Nigerian diaspora.

In his presentation, the Director General of the Nigerian Books of Record, Professor David O. David, described the monarch as a visionary who blends tradition with modernity to strengthen the socio-economic and cultural fabric of his people.

Since ascending the throne on August 12, 2020, Oba Olaniyan has promoted peace, unity, and local development initiatives in Ipokia. Supporters credit him with advocacy on education— including efforts around the siting and growth of tertiary institutions serving the area— as well as initiatives aimed at expanding opportunities for young people. Drawing on more than two decades of international exposure, he has also encouraged investment discussions tied to the community’s resources and enterprises. He is associated with NSB Worldwide Incorporated, a renewable-energy-focused company.

Beyond economics, his cultural leadership has been notable. He founded the Afro-Heritage Broadcasting & Entertainment Awards (AHBEA), which celebrates African talent globally, and previously served as National Public Relations Officer of the Yewa Descendants Union in North America, helping strengthen ties between diaspora communities and their homeland. He has also publicly advocated justice and calm following incidents affecting community safety, and spearheaded fundraising drives for development projects.

In his acceptance speech, Oba Olaniyan dedicated the honours to his people and the wider African diaspora, describing the recognition as a shared victory. He reaffirmed his commitment to education, infrastructure, and economic opportunity, saying Ipokia is on “a path of transformation that future generations will inherit with pride.”

Guests offered tributes highlighting his mentorship and support for creatives and professionals in Nigeria and abroad. Among those who spoke were Chief Yinka Adeola Adekunle Hassan (Yinka Rythmz), a US-based Fuji musician; veteran actor-producer Olakunle Da-Silva; Mr. Dapo Daramola; and Chief Mike Ogbanje. Ambassador Isiaka Abolurin (Rtd), the Balogun of Ipokia Kingdom, also joined other dignitaries at the event.

Born on September 5, 1970, Oba Olaniyan attended United African Methodist Church Primary School and Community Secondary School in Ipokia. His professional journey has included roles with Lufthansa German Airlines in Nigeria and Emerson Process Management in the United States. He earned a degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Houston-Downtown and has received multiple recognitions over the years, including industry and community leadership honours.

Founded in 2011, the Nigerian Books of Record documents and celebrates notable Nigerian achievers. By inducting Oba Olaniyan into its Hall of Fame and awarding him its Fellowship, the institution affirmed his standing as a monarch, entrepreneur, cultural advocate, and community leader.

The ceremony concluded with cultural performances, including an appearance by Yinka Rythmz.