Wife of Osun State Gov Erelu Adeleke inducted into the Nigerian Books of Record Hall of Fame

Wife of the Osun State Governor, Ambassador Erelu Ngozi Abeni Adeleke, has been inducted into the Nigerian Books of Record (NBR) Hall of Fame and conferred with the Fellowship of the Nigerian Books of Record (FNbR) in recognition of her humanitarian contributions.

The ceremony, held at the Admos Event Centre in Ede, was attended by dignitaries, traditional rulers, and community leaders.

Presenting the honours, the Director General of NBR, Professor David O. David, commended the Osun First Lady for her resilience, compassion, and service to humanity.

“Erelu Ngozi Adeleke has distinguished herself as a rare gem whose work through the Esther Adeleke Humanitarian Foundation has restored hope to the vulnerable, empowered women and youths, and advanced education and healthcare,” Prof. David said.

Through her foundation, Erelu Ngozi has implemented programs in healthcare, education, youth empowerment, and community development. Her initiative supporting families with twins and triplets earned her the nickname “Mummy Triplets”, while campaigns such as “Pad Up a Girl Child” and “Educate a Child, Save Our Future” have expanded access to education. She has also facilitated vocational and SME training for more than 1,800 youths.

In her acceptance speech, Erelu Ngozi dedicated the awards to the people she serves, describing the recognition as motivation to expand her humanitarian mission.

“This honour belongs to every mother, every girl child, every youth, and every family who has found hope through our work,” she said. “My greatest joy is seeing lives transformed, and I will continue to serve with all my strength and heart.”

Beyond her humanitarian initiatives, Erelu Ngozi brings over two decades of professional banking experience and holds degrees in Psychology as well as an MBA in Advertising and Public Relations. She is also a United Nations Peace Ambassador and holds several traditional and honorary titles.

With this latest recognition, she joins an exclusive list of Nigerians in the NBR Hall of Fame, reserved for individuals whose service to humanity has left a lasting impact on the nation.