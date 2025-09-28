NUPENG disowns ‘PTD elders’, demands their arrest

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has raised an alarm over the activities of faceless individuals it describes as fraudsters, who are parading themselves as “elders” and “leaders” of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, Branch of the union.

In a statement by its President, Prince Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, NUPENG declared that no such group exists within its structure and warned the public and the media to disregard their claims.

The statement reads: “It has come to our attention that these unscrupulous elements are operating under the non-existent and illegitimate banner of ‘PTD Elders’ or “PTD Leaders’ in an attempt to deceive, mislead, and create confusion within the oil and gas industry and the wider public.

“We state categorically that these individuals are paid agents of unconscionable capitalists, who amassed filthy wealth by denying workers their rights to freedom of association and unionism. Their mission is to blackmail, misinform, and destabilize NUPENG and the PTD Branch.

“For the record, the struggle by these capitalists and their agents to control and destroy the soul of NUPENG and its PTD Branch did not start today. They have, however, consistently failed in their evil machinations due to the vigilance and resilience of our committed members and leaders.

“You may recall the brutal and vicious attacks on the leadership of NUPENG in Abuja on November 1, 2023, for which the perpetrators are currently facing criminal charges at the FCT High Court. The present smear campaign and impersonation are simply a continuation of those failed plots.

“It is also important to note that NUPENG has been sued by Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE, MRS Oil Nigeria Limited and MRS Oil & Gas Company Limited in Suit No. NICN/ABJ/279/2025.

“As is our inalienable right, NUPENG has engaged a legal team led by Femi Falana, SAN, to represent the union. Paid agents of employers have no authority to dictate to NUPENG who should or should not defend it in court.

“NUPENG wishes to state emphatically that the only recognized and constitutionally elected leadership of the PTD Branch is the Executive led by Comrade Augustine Egbon as National Chairman.

“There is no known or recognized group within PTD-NUPENG called “PTD Elders” or “PTD Leaders.” Any such claim is fraudulent, illegitimate, and criminal.

The General Public and Media are advised to disregard any communication, directive, or request from persons claiming to represent “PTD Elders.” Do not engage with them.

“All legitimate engagements with the PTD Branch must be conducted only through the recognized office of Augustine Egbon.

“We call on the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other relevant security agencies to treat these impersonators as criminals. We demand their immediate arrest, prosecution, and punishment in accordance with the law.

“This statement serves as a final warning to these faceless individuals: to cease and desist from your illegal activities immediately. NUPENG will not hesitate to deploy every legal and industrial measure necessary to defend the integrity of our union and protect the interests of our members and the Nigerian public.”

Vanguard News