Anti-labour practices: We won’t be silenced, NUPENG declares

Arguably one of the most powerful industrial unions in Nigeria, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, at its 6th Quadrennial Delegates’ Conference, NDC, in Lagos drew a bold line in the sand, sending a strong message to industry power brokers and policymakers amid chants of solidarity and defiance.

NUPENG vowed to confront what it described as rising anti-labour practices threatening the rights and dignity of its members.

Addressing delegates, union leaders, and government officials in his valedictory speech, outgoing NUPENG President, Prince Williams Akporeha, spoke with urgency and resolve, painting a picture of an industry where workers are increasingly pressured, sidelined, and, in some cases, denied their fundamental right to unionise.

His declaration—”We won’t be silenced”—was not mere rhetoric but a rallying cry against policies and practices the union says are eroding decades of labour gains.

Behind the strong words lies a deeper struggle within Nigeria’s oil and gas sector: a tension between profit-driven reforms and worker protections in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.

From disputes over union recognition, to the impact of subsidy removal and energy transition policies, NUPENG’s warning signals a brewing confrontation that could reshape industrial relations in one of the nation’s most strategic industries.

At the centre of the dispute are emerging anti-union practices within new industrial structures. Akporeha cited a recent disagreement involving a major refinery where workers were allegedly compelled to sign agreements restricting union membership—an action he described as a violation of Nigerian labour laws and international conventions.

Although a memorandum of understanding was later reached affirming workers’ rights, the union insists that breaches have continued, deepening mistrust across the sector.

Beyond these flashpoints, NUPENG’s concerns reflect broader anxieties about the future of work in Nigeria’s oil economy. The removal of fuel subsidy, while supported in principle by the union, has triggered economic shocks affecting workers, especially in the informal sector.

Similarly, the shift toward cleaner energy, though globally driven, has left many workers uncertain about their future. For NUPENG, the issue is not reform itself but the absence of an inclusive framework to protect jobs and livelihoods.

Akporeha’s call for a “just transition” underscored this concern. He urged government to go beyond policy declarations and invest in re-skilling, retraining, and financial support for workers affected by structural changes in the sector.

Without such measures, he warned, reforms risk worsening inequality and fuelling discontent among workers who form the backbone of the energy supply chain.

Despite the challenges, the union highlighted its achievements over the past four years, including expanded membership, improved collective bargaining outcomes, and better welfare conditions for workers in both formal and informal sectors.

NUPENG also completed its multi-storey national secretariat in Lagos without loans and introduced health and life insurance schemes for staff and petroleum tanker drivers, who face high occupational risks.

The union has also adopted biometric identification systems and improved communication channels to enhance service delivery nationwide.

However, insecurity, poor road infrastructure, and rising incidents of truck hijackings and kidnappings continue to threaten operations and workers’ safety.

As the conference marked the end of the current leadership’s tenure, Akporeha urged the incoming leadership to sustain the fight for justice, dignity, and fair treatment in the sector.

New President unfolds agenda

In his acceptance speech after being elected unopposed, the new NUPENG President, Otunba Salimon Oladiti, pledged to defend workers in the sector “to the last legal breath.”

Oladiti described his leadership as one of continuity and consolidation.

“I am humbled. I am grateful. And I am ready,” he said. “Today is not about one man. It is about continuity, consolidating our gains and moving forward with greater resolve.”

He praised his predecessor, Akporeha, for laying a strong foundation for the union, citing achievements such as the NUPENG Towers, health insurance for tanker drivers, biometric registration, expanded union branches, and improved staff welfare.

He also commended the union’s stance during disputes in the sector, including tensions around the Dangote Refinery, where he said NUPENG defended workers’ right to unionise.

Oladiti pledged “continuity with fire,” outlining key priorities including completion of the biometric system, expanded health coverage, improved worker safety, and stronger protection for oil and gas employees nationwide.

He also promised to push for a just energy transition that includes retraining and reskilling programmes for workers affected by global shifts away from fossil fuels.

On governance, he pledged internal democracy and warned against interference or factional control within the union.

In a bid to promote unity, Oladiti announced plans to establish a Truth and Reconciliation Committee to strengthen cohesion among members.

Referencing the conference theme, “Justice and Power in the Nigerian Industrial Relations System,” he said: “Justice without power is impotent. Power without justice is tyranny. But when workers unite, we have both.”

He added: “I am a product of your trust, and I will never betray it.”