Nuno Espirito Santo, Nottingham Forest part ways

Nuno Espirito Santo

By Emmanuel Okogba

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the departure of head coach Nuno Espírito Santo, announcing that he has been relieved of his duties following recent developments.

In a statement, the club expressed gratitude to Nuno for his contributions, particularly during the 2024/25 season, which they described as “a very successful era” in the club’s history.

The statement added that Nuno’s pivotal role in last season’s success will “forever be remembered fondly” and assured that he will always hold a special place in Nottingham Forest’s journey.

It reads, “Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espírito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as Head Coach.

“The Club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at The City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the Club.

“As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey.”

The Portuguese coach joined Forest in 2023. He has also coached other Premier League sides, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers.