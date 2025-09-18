NOSDRA board vows to restore public confidence, damaged ecosystems

The Board of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) has vowed to reposition the agency to preserve the environment and restore public confidence and the damaged ecosystems.

This was made known during the inaugural meeting of recently reconstituted Board of NOSDRA in Abuja on Thursday.

The meeting, which was attended by the management of NOSDRA marks a significant milestone in the agency’s efforts to reposition itself for improved performance, regulatory efficiency, and environmental protection.

The Board, constituted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is expected to provide oversight and leadership as NOSDRA works to strengthen its capacity to manage oil spill incidents and enforce environmental regulations across the country.

Chairman of the NOSDRA Board, Mr. Edward Omo-Erewa, who presided over the meeting, said the new Board would focus on restoring public trust in the agency, improving internal governance, and enhancing collaboration with key stakeholders.

“We recognize the critical role NOSDRA plays in safeguarding Nigeria’s environment and the health of its people. This board will work to restore public confidence, rebuild damaged ecosystems, and ensure a culture of compliance and transparency,” Omo-Erewa said.

He outlined the board’s three strategic priorities: strengthening communication and governance within the agency, implementing the National Oil Spill Contingency Plan, and rebuilding public trust through stakeholder engagement.

Omo-Erewa also urged board members to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, adding that the board was committed to repositioning NOSDRA in line with its Establishment Act of 2006.

In his remarks, Director General of NOSDRA, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to working in close partnership with the newly appointed Board members.

He emphasized that their collaboration would be key to enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening regulatory enforcement, and building upon the agency’s previous achievements

“We are prepared to engage with the board in a robust and transparent manner to ensure the agency delivers on its mandate,” Woke said.

He also urged all staff members to remain diligent and focused In carrying out their responsibilities, emphasizing that their collective efforts are essential to building a stronger and more effective agency.

Woke also thanked President Tinubu for what he described as a timely and strategic move in reconstituting the Board, stating that the agency was eager to work with the new Board to achieve greater result.