No immediate plan to implement 5% fuel tax- Edun

Emma Ujah

There is no immediate plan by the Federal Government to implement the 5 percent Petroleum Products Tax in the new tax legislation.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, stated this at a press briefing in Abuja,

this afternoon.

The tax has generated wide anger among Nigerians, with organised labour giving the government an ultimatum to cancel it or face an industrial action.

Details later…