NNPC Trading boss Maryamu Idris named Nigeria’s OPEC national representative

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has announced that Maryamu Idris, managing director of NNPC Trading Limited, has been appointed as Nigeria’s representative to the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the company noted that Idris, who will continue to serve in her current position, will play a central role in shaping both domestic and international energy policies.

As Nigeria’s OPEC national representative, Idris “will act as the country’s principal technical liaison within the Organization,” NNPC said.

The oil giant explained that Idris has also taken up a seat on OPEC’s Economic Commission Board (ECB), where she will contribute to technical deliberations and policy advice. She is expected to work in close coordination with Nigeria’s OPEC governor and other stakeholders, including the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

According to NNPC, Idris will be instrumental in ensuring that “Nigeria’s energy interests are effectively represented and harmonised with OPEC’s overall objectives.”

The statement highlighted her track record: “Maryamu’s extensive experience in the energy sector includes leading Pricing and Valuation efforts within NNPC’s Crude Oil Marketing Division and serving as a Technical Advisor to Nigeria’s OPEC Delegation. She also played a foundational role in Nigeria’s engagement with the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) and contributed to Oil Sector Reforms through her work with the Bureau of Public Enterprises and the Oil and Gas Implementation Committee (OGIC).”

It further noted her academic qualifications, stating: “She holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Economics from the University of Abuja, Nigeria and a Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Energy Economics from the University of Dundee in Scotland, United Kingdom.”

The NNPC congratulated Idris on the appointment and expressed confidence in her capacity to represent Nigeria effectively at OPEC.