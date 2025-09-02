NNPC names Andy Odeh, Morenike Adewunmi to lead Corporate Comms, Relations

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company, NNPC, Limited, has appointed two seasoned professionals, Mr. Andy Odeh and Mrs. Morenike Adewunmi, to head its Corporate Communications and Relations functions as part of efforts to strengthen stakeholder engagement and brand positioning.

According to a statement by the company in Abuja on Tuesday, Mr. Odeh was named Chief Corporate Communications Officer, while Mrs. Adewunmi assumes the role of Chief Relations Officer.

Odeh, who boasts more than 30 years of experience in communications and business administration, previously had a distinguished 26-year career at Nigeria LNG, NLNG.

He held several leadership positions in areas such as community relations, corporate communications, public affairs, government relations, and regulatory compliance.

Before joining NNPC, he rose to the position of General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development at NLNG.

He is widely acclaimed for managing NLNG’s corporate rebranding, instituting the NLNG Prize for Energy Reporting, and implementing one of the country’s most successful micro-credit schemes for host communities.

Odeh is an alumnus of the University of Jos, University of Lagos, INSEAD Business School, and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS.

Mrs. Adewunmi, a lawyer by training, brings over 25 years of industry experience, largely from her extensive career with the Shell Companies in Nigeria, SCIN.

She previously served as Regulatory Affairs Manager and Government Relations Manager, where she was responsible for maintaining strategic relations with the Presidency, ministries, departments, and regulatory agencies.

She is recognized for her expertise in stakeholder management, advocacy, and non-technical risk management, as well as her strong leadership and emotional intelligence. Adewunmi studied law at Olabisi Onabanjo University and the Nigerian Law School.

NNPC said the appointments demonstrate its commitment to strengthening communication and engagement with stakeholders in line with its transformation agenda.

Vanguard News