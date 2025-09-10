NiMet boosts aviation safety, efficiency with e-Flight Folder

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, has deployed Electronic Flight Folder, e-Flight Folder, to replace manually prepared and collected flight folders.

In aviation, e-Flight Folder is a digital system that provides pilots with flight plans, weather, Notices to Airmen, NOTAMs, and maps on an Electronic Flight Bag, EFB, or tablet.

Director General of NiMet, Professor Charles Anosike, disclosed this at the agency’s 2025 Stakeholders’ Forum themed: ‘Early Warnings: Raising Awareness on Climate Risks and Promoting Early Action,’ currently holding in Lagos.

According to Anosike, NiMet also debuted the Aeronautical Meteorology Bulletin for proper understanding of meteorology in the aviation industry, helping airlines, pilots, air traffic controllers and ground services anticipate and manage weather-related challenges.

He said: “From the airport design, ground operations and flight plan through take-off and landing phases, weather information is required for operational efficiency and safety.

“NiMet ensures that this required critical information is provided in a timely and accurate manner, in accordance with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, regulations, International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, standards and World Meteorological Organisation, WMO, recommendations.

“Creating a safer and more trustworthy weather ready aviation environment is key to our success as we strengthen and expand our quality management systems – ISO Certifications. With recent certification of Enugu airport brings our total ISO-certified airports to five (Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt, and Enugu). Plans are underway to add more airports to the list.”

Also speaking at the event, Director General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jr, commended NiMet for its commitment to ensuring that early warnings translate into proactive measures, protecting lives and property while advancing Nigeria’s climate resilience agenda.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Engr Farouk Umar, represented by Director of Air Traffic Services of NAMA, Mr Tayo John, said climate change poses significant effects in the aviation industry, including changes in atmospheric conditions leading to more frequent and severe turbulence.

While commending NiMet for its efforts at sensitising stakeholders, he said: “Climate change disrupts flight schedules, increases risk of accidents as well as pilots and air traffic control workload leading to stress and fatigue. For airports, it results in increased maintenance cost due to damage resulting from extreme temperature or thunderstorm effects.”