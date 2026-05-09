Salary structure: Anosike broke 28 years jinx in NiMet – Shola Gabriel

NiMet Director General/CEO, Prof. Charles Anosike and Director, Legal Services, Barrister Shola Gabriel at a recent event.

By Matilda Ikediobi

The recent approval by the federal government of a new salary structure and updated conditions of service for staff of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has continued to attract positive reactions from industry workers and other stakeholders across the country, with commendations to the agency’s Director General/CEO, Prof. Charles Anosike.

The approvals were contained in a letter written by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and addressed to the Chairman, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, stating that the federal government had approved the recommended consolidated salary structure for NiMet with an effective date of June 1, 2026, as well as a new Staff Condition of Service for the agency.

Speaking to some journalists in Abuja on Friday, May 8, 2026, Shola Gabriel, Director, Legal Services who doubles as Secretary, Board of Directors at NiMet, said staff of the agency have prayed and waited for the past 28 years for review of their salary structure and conditions of service, adding that the development would endure as the greatest legacy by any chief executive officer of NiMet.

“We want to salute the commitment, the dedication and patriotism of our agency’s Director General and CEO, Prof. Charles Anosike, who, from the first day he assumed office, had vowed to ensure improvement of workers welfare and their overall wellbeing. Since then, Anosike has not rested but has been pursuing the matter the same way he has been dealing with the issue of infrastructure upgrade and others.

“Professor Anosike has broken 28 years jinx. Staff are really excited because they have not had it so good. Apart from this landmark achievement of getting approvals for consolidated salary structure and brand-new conditions of service, the DG has done so much in the area of infrastructure upgrade.

“Under his leadership, NiMet’s facilities have been completely digitalized with state-of-the-art climate and weather monitoring, predictions and warning thereby helping farmers, aviation operators and other end-users of the agency’s operations to make well-informed decisions and on time,” Gabriel said.

According to him, as part of management’s commitment to workers’ welfare, staff have continued to benefit from training programme approved by Anosike, both in technical and non-technical fields and cutting across all cadres of the workforce, the same with staff promotion and other related matters.

Shola Gabriel also hailed the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who he described as ‘ever-listening-boss,’ adding that the Minister has been the pillar of the achievements being recorded by the various agencies under the Ministry due largely to his commitment to ensuring that things are done in compliance with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We are equally grateful to our ever-listening boss, the Hon. Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Barrister Festus Keyamo, SAN, my mentor. He has been the force behind most of the achievements and transformations within the various departments and agencies in the ministry because of his insistence that operations must be carried out in compliance with international best practices and in the spirit of Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR,” Shola stated.