Nigerian Babalola elected president of Rotary International

By Chioma Obinna

Nigerian Rotarian, Olayinka Hakeem Babalola, has been elected President of Rotary International, the global humanitarian service organisation with more than 1.2 million members worldwide.

He will assume office on July 1, 2026, serving for the 2026–2027 term.

Babalola, a veteran member of the Rotary Club of Trans Amadi in Port Harcourt, will be the second African to lead the 120-year-old movement, following Jonathan B. Majiyagbe of the Rotary Club of Kano, who served in 2003–2004.

Speaking after his election, Babalola underscored Rotary’s role in fostering unity and building stronger societies.

“Rotary transforms lives not only through the projects we deliver, but through the hope we share, the meaningful relationships we build, and the shared purpose we inspire.” He said. “In a world that urgently needs dialogue and understanding, I’m committed to helping Rotary advance peace, expand opportunity, and support communities – and each of us – to grow and thrive.”

With more than 30 years of service in Rotary, Babalola has been at the forefront of peacebuilding initiatives across Africa. He has played a central role in Rotary’s Peace Center at Makerere University in Uganda — the first of its kind on the continent — mentoring Peace Fellows and helping them translate their training into grassroots projects.

He has also been a strong voice in Rotary’s global campaign to eradicate polio, serving on the End Polio Now Countdown to History Campaign Committee and advising Nigeria’s National PolioPlus Committee. Thanks to sustained vaccination drives, Africa was certified free of wild poliovirus in 2020, though outbreaks of variant strains still occur in under-immunized areas.

As Rotary president, Babalola will oversee the work of 45,000 clubs worldwide and lead the organization’s top priority of ending polio. Rotary and its partners in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative have already reduced polio cases globally by 99.9 percent, committing over US$2.9 billion and billions of volunteer hours to immunize more than 3 billion children.

An engineer by training, Babalola spent more than three decades in the oil and gas industry, holding senior leadership roles at Shell PLC before founding Riviera Technical Services Ltd., an oil and gas infrastructure company, and Lead and Change Consulting, an executive coaching firm.

He is a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, the Institute of Safety Professionals, and the Association of Change Management Practitioners. He also belongs to the Jericho Business Club in Ibadan, a civic organization engaged in national policy dialogue.

Babalola’s journey with Rotary began in 1984 as a Rotaractor, before joining the Rotary Club of Trans Amadi in 1994. Over the years, he has held multiple leadership roles, and currently serves as a trustee of ShelterBox UK, Rotary’s disaster relief partner.

He and his wife, Preba, are recognized members of Rotary’s Arch Klumph Society for their philanthropic support of The Rotary Foundation. His honors include the Africa Centennial Heroes Award, the Service Above Self Award, and the Regional Service Award for a Polio-Free World.

Rotary International, headquartered in Evanston, Illinois, is a global network of volunteer leaders tackling some of the world’s toughest challenges, from disease prevention and education to clean water access and environmental protection. Through The Rotary Foundation, the organization has awarded more than US$5.5 billion in grants over the last century to support life-changing projects.

Babalola’s election signals a renewed era of African leadership within Rotary, reinforcing the continent’s role in shaping global humanitarian service.