Nigeria, South Africa push for deeper trade ties

By Ephraim Oseji

Nigeria and South Africa, Africa’s two largest economies, have renewed commitments to deepen bilateral trade, expand investment opportunities and strengthen integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), at the 2025 Outward Selling Trade Mission to Nigeria.

The mission, organised by the South African Consulate General Lagos and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the DTIC), brought together policymakers, business leaders and stakeholders to chart fresh pathways for cooperation across key sectors including manufacturing, mining, engineering, agriculture and agro-processing.

Declaring the forum open, Acting High Commissioner and Consul General of South Africa in Nigeria, Professor Bobby J. Moroe, said both countries must assume leadership in driving Africa’s industrialisation and intra-African trade.

“South Africa and Nigeria must lead the charge in industrialisation and intra-African trade. When we work together, we rise together,” Moroe said, stressing that stronger integration would unlock infrastructure growth, jobs and sustainable development across the continent.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Nigeria–South Africa Chamber of Commerce (NSACC), Dr. Ije Jidenma, described the bilateral relationship as both historic and strategic, urging public and private stakeholders to safeguard the partnership against political and economic pressures.

The mission featured a Business-to-Business (B2B) matchmaking session facilitated by McKire Africa, where six South African companies were linked with Nigerian counterparts. Founder of McKire Africa, Margaret Chichi Nkire, said the engagements were building blocks for distributorships, joint ventures and strategic partnerships, in line with AfCFTA’s vision of boosting intra-African trade and reducing dependence on external markets.

Discussions also spotlighted technology and innovation, with Mr. Sonny Iroche, Chief Executive Officer of GEN AI Learning Concepts Limited, outlining the role of artificial intelligence in strengthening transparency and competitiveness in cross-border trade.

Nigeria’s legal and regulatory climate for investment equally took centre stage. Delivering a paper on “Overview of the Legal and Regulatory Framework for Doing Business in Nigeria,” Barrister David Hachilam Nkire of Fola Sowemimo & Co (Sterling Partners) highlighted reforms including simplified registration processes, tax incentives and strengthened dispute resolution mechanisms.

“Nigeria is open for business, and reforms underway are designed to make it easier for investors to establish and expand operations. With credible local collaboration, South African businesses can thrive here,” Nkire assured.

The 2025 Outward Selling Trade Mission, supported by NSACC, Stanbic IBTC, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), underscored the role of government, private sector partnerships in advancing Africa’s economic agenda.

Closing the session, Moroe expressed optimism that the impact of the mission would be felt in long-term outcomes. “These engagements are not about short-term gains but about shaping a future of shared prosperity,” he said.