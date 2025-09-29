Nigeria @65: Delta’s story of resilience, growth a testimony of national journey — Afaukwu

…Says Oborevwori deserves commendation for resolving Aladja–Ogbe-Ijoh crisis

As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence anniversary, political analyst and writer, Ikechukwu Afaukwu, has said that the story of resilience and growth in Delta State under Governor Sheriff Oborevwori stands as a clear testimony of the Nigerian journey since independence.

Afaukwu, in an interview with Vanguard, noted that Delta’s trajectory of people-centered governance, fiscal prudence, and infrastructure renewal reflects the broader national narrative of resilience, endurance, and gradual progress despite challenges.

“Delta State’s story today is a mirror of Nigeria’s story at 65. It is one of resilience, of overcoming, of finding solutions, and of laying the foundation for shared prosperity. The policies and projects being executed under Governor Oborevwori’s administration show that, just like Nigeria, the state has embraced the spirit of growth and survival,” Afaukwu said.

He pointed to the MORE Agenda, which stands for Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security, as a strategic framework that resonates with the aspirations of Nigerians at 65.

According to him, Oborevwori’s administration has already executed and embarked on over 513 road projects spanning nearly 1,500 kilometers, including the flagship ₦78 billion Warri and Effurun road expansion with three flyovers and a cloverleaf. “These are not cosmetic projects; they are transformative efforts that modernize the state’s economy and echo the national drive for development,” he stated.

Afaukwu also emphasized the governor’s fiscal prudence, saying: “In a country where mismanagement of resources is common, Delta has shown that projects can be executed without piling up debts. That is why Governor Oborevwori was recognised as ThisDay and Arise Television Governor of the Year 2024.”

On human capital development, Afaukwu cited Delta’s renewed focus on healthcare and education, including free maternal and child healthcare, the establishment of the College of Health Technology in Ovrode, and the relaunch of scholarship and bursary schemes for indigent students.

He said youth empowerment through programmes like STEP (Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme) and YAGEP (Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme) has turned thousands of young people into self-reliant business owners, reinforcing the independence theme of self-sufficiency.

On peace and security, Afaukwu praised the administration for resolving the protracted Aladja–Ogbe-Ijoh land dispute, strengthening security architecture, and boosting investor confidence through peacebuilding initiatives.

Summing up, Afaukwu remarked: “Delta’s resilience and growth under Oborevwori is a good testimony of Nigeria’s journey at 65. Both stories show that despite challenges, progress is possible when vision, discipline, and people-centered policies are applied. It is a reminder that our independence must go beyond celebration to building a nation and states that reflect the hopes of our founding fathers.”