Vanguard Annual Thanksgiving & Praise Service: Beyond prayers, Nigeria needs restructuring, visionary leaders —Bishop Vincent

…As staff/mgt count blessings

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

It was a moment of reflection and celebration of a remarkable year with music and dancing, as 2025 draws to a close, and staff and management of Vanguard Media Limited gathered at the company’s premises to appreciate God for a successful year.

The auspicious annual event was organised by the Vanguard Media Christian Fellowship, VMCF.

Speaking during the End-of-Year Thanksgiving and Praise Service, with the theme ‘What God is Doing for Us Will Be Permanent’, President, Vincent Paul Ministries Int’l, Texas USA, Bishop Paul Vincent, in his message, quoting from books of Ecclesiastes, Chapter 3, verse 14; Isaiah 38, verse 17b; Psalms 21, verse 6, among others, highlighted six things that God is doing that shall be permanent, which include Salvation, Forgiveness, Blessing, Promotion, Open Doors and Victory.

The bishop said that these doings of God are permanent, saying that God does not abandon projects like the Nigerian government.

Speaking on the state of the nation, he said that the only solution to Nigeria’s crisis is to restructure the country and prioritise visionary leaders, beyond prayers.

He said everything is not prayers, but also acknowledging and doing the right things.

Vincent said: “Some nations have described Nigeria as a failed nation, and I wouldn’t really disagree with that, because you look at the basic infrastructures that a nation needs; from providing security to providing power, electricity, and other infrastructure, it has come very short in these areas.

“Leadership has failed over the years. 65 years after independence, Nigerians are still living like they just got independent yesterday. There are many heartbreaking news and stories or events that are discouraging; from economy to security.

“I see Nigeria’s situation as a foundational problem that they are trying to solve by taking care of the outward symptom.

“The structure and the way it has been, has not worked, and it’s not going to work. It doesn’t matter how much we pray, and how much billions we throw at it. We need to restructure Nigeria.

“We need to begin to put in place visionary leaders who have interests of the people at heart. Part of the problems of Nigeria and Africa as a whole is that most leaders only care about their personal interests. The system, even followership also, is to blame because you buy your way through election and you get there, you want to recoup your investment.

“It shouldn’t be so, when you talk about service to the nation, it should be you offering service. It’s not about going there to enrich yourself, but to better the lives of the people.

“Nigerians as a people need to begin to put in place leaders that love the country and want to serve, and not just people who want to fill their pockets and cater only for their own interests.

“We’ve been hearing about hope for a long time, but we should do the right things. There is a place for prayer, but everything is not prayer.

“The problem of insecurity lingers because the government and people in power, people in the military are part of the problem.”

The worst is over —Editor

Earlier, in his remark, Editor of Vanguard Media Limited, Mr. Eze Anaba, commended the staff for their dedication and hard work, saying that the worst days were over.

Anaba said: “I remember last year and the year before, on this same floor, I told you people to be patient, with your dedication and hard work we will get there. And I am glad to say that by special grace of God we have gotten there.

“On behalf of Vanguard management, I want to say thank you for your hard work and dedication. We have not gotten to the promise land, on our journey, there would be bumps, alignment and wheel balancing, all dedicated to getting to the promise land. I want you to join me to keep praying for the chairman for not giving up on us, despite all we went through to put Vanguard on the front burner.”

In his welcome, Coordinator of VMCF, Pastor Emmanuel Emmanuel, commended the staff and management of the organization for their resilience, while also encouraging the workers to keep giving their best.

He prayed for the organization saying: “Vanguard will go up more and more and will never go down, darkness has been hovering but it is now raining and that rain will not stop”.