NGE reaffirms commitment to press freedom on World News Day

Eze Anaba, President, the Nigerian Guild of Editors

Abuja—The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has joined the international community in marking World News Day, stressing its commitment to fact-based journalism, editorial integrity, and the defense of press freedom.

In a statement signed by its President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Onuohe Ukeh, the Guild hailed journalists in Nigeria and across the world who, despite numerous challenges, remain dedicated to bringing truth to the public.

“As a body, we reaffirm our commitment to promoting high standards of editorial leadership and protecting press freedom. We salute journalists in Nigeria and worldwide who work tirelessly to bring us the truth,” the statement read.

The Guild, however, expressed concern about the growing attempts to suppress press freedom and freedom of expression in the country, warning that such actions threaten Nigeria’s democracy.

“We will always stand firm to defend the rights of journalists, promote high ethical standards in our noble profession, and resist any move, in whatever form, to harass and intimidate journalists or impede journalism,” it said.

The NGE urged journalists to resist fake news, misinformation, disinformation, and propaganda by upholding the canons of journalism, including accuracy, fairness, objectivity, and fact-based reporting.

It also called on the government at all levels to stop using repressive laws, including the Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention) Act, to harass and intimidate journalists. The Guild further demanded compliance with the Freedom of Information Act, noting that timely access to public information aligns with the United Nations’ Universal Day for Access to Information.

The editors encouraged Nigerians to embrace truth and support journalism, describing fact-based reporting as the “foundation of a healthy democracy” that enables citizens to make informed decisions.

“We urge Nigerians to stand with journalists who face challenges in their pursuit of truth. Any success in gagging the media would put in jeopardy democracy and freedom of expression,” the statement added.

The NGE concluded by wishing Nigerians and media professionals a happy World News Day, while reaffirming its mission to protect press freedom and promote quality journalism in the country.