Netizens react as passenger misconduct rocks Enugu Air

By Dickson Omobola

Less than a month after the incident involving Comfort Emmanson on an Ibom Air flight, another video of an unruly passenger aboard Enugu State government-owned carrier, Enugu Air, is trending online.

Due to lack of an Air Operator Certificate, AOC, Enugu Air is currently operated by XeJet.

In the videos seen on various X handles, the unidentified man was being dragged off the tarmac after being deplaned by airport personnel.

The three men, who were seen dragging him, eventually released him for a dialogue.

Some X users, who reacted to the videos, called for stricter rules and enforcement of aviation regulations against unruly passengers.

An X user, Truth Be Told, said: “This Enugu Air drama is just another example of why Nigerian airlines need stricter rules, not more leniency. Instead of whisking passengers away quietly, they should be publicly held accountable to deter future incidents. The ground staff approach seems more about damage control than discipline. Truth be told, soft handling of such disruptions only encourages more chaos.”

Another X user, Your dad, said: “What’s this new trend? Tomorrow we will hear Boko haram blew up a plane.”

Also speaking, Taking higher grounds stated: “These Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, officials should devise better ways to handle situations. It’s becoming embarrassing. Passengers should also comply with instructions. This is unwarranted.”

Efforts to confirm the incident from the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Mr Michael Achimugu, were futile, as his phone numbers were unavailable.