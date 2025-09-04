NEMA provides update on boat mishap in Niger

By Joseph Erunke

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar, has directed the agency’s Minna operations, which are currently on site, to intensify the ongoing rescue efforts following the tragic boat mishap that occurred on September 2, 2025, in the Gausawa community, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

Witnesses at the scene of the incident revealed that about 90 people were on board the ill-fated vessel.

“So far, 58 passengers have been rescued, while over 30 lives have been lost as one additional body was recovered this afternoon, “the agency said in a statement by its Head, Press Unit,Manzo Ezekiel, on Thursday.

According to the statement, “Several other passengers remain unaccounted for, with search and rescue efforts still ongoing.”

“Initial investigations indicate that the mishap was caused by overloading of the vessel, compounded by a collision with a tree stump along the water channel.

“The Niger State Emergency Management Agency,NSEMA, is leading the rescue operation with other stakeholders that includes the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS), Local divers and community volunteers,” it added.

NEMA said it is coordinating with the stakeholders to ensure a sustained and organized response, while assuring the public that further updates will be provided as more details emerge.

Vanguard News