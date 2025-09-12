NCPC gears up for commencement of delayed Easter pilgrimage 

…Briefs staff on expectations

By Soni Daniel

Abuja, Nigeria – The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) is gearing up for the commencement of the 2025 delayed Easter Pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan. As part of the preparations for the Pilgrimage exercise, the Commission organized an in-house orientation program for all staff members to adequately prepare them mentally, physically, and operationally for the exercise.

Speaking at the orientation programme at the Commission’s Chapel in Abuja on Friday, the Executive Secretary of NCPC, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, announced that the Easter Pilgrimage that was deferred due to some challenges would now be performed next week with pilgrims taking off from the Sam Mbakwe International Airport in Owerri, Imo State.

Bishop Adegbite explained that the exercise would present another opportunity for spiritual rejuvenation by Christians and urged those embarking on the spiritual journey to prepare to seek God fervently as they arrive in the Holy Land.

This was made known in a statement made available to Vanguard on Friday by the Deputy Director and Head of Media and Public Relations in the NCPC, Mr. Celestine Toruk.

Bishop Adegbite enjoined the staff to go into the operation with a plain mind and render assistance to pilgrims who might need their help, especially the elderly.

He explained that the 2025 delayed Easter pilgrimage exercise is made up of only four flights, after which the commission would begin in earnest the preparations for the main pilgrimage.

Adegbite urged the staff of the commission to be ready to render quality service that would leave a lasting impression on the pilgrims and earn them a reward from God, adding, “God is the rewarder of those who seek him diligently”.

He assured the staff that his open door policy remains unchanged and encouraged them to feel free to reach him at any time for any issue that they need in relation to the smooth operation of the pilgrimage and other officials matters.

Adegbite urged the staff to see him as the chief servant and not the boss of the commission. .